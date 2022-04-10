Mexico President López Obrador Express Disapproval On Ukraine War; Seeks Peaceful Solution

Joining the bandwagon of global nations who chastised Russia over its unjustified invasion of Ukraine, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Saturday informed via a video address expressed his disapproval over the ongoing military aggression. Obrador stated that Mexico will not tolerate Russia's actions in Ukraine, citing the invasion of the Latin American nation at the behest of Spanish, French and American leaders. Obrador further added that they support a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict.

Lopez Obrador was invited to an event co-hosted by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen earlier this week to raise donations for Ukrainian refugees and internally displaced people, according to Global News. While Lopez Obrador announced that he would be unable to attend the event, he shared a video condemning the invasion. Despite Lopez Obrador's statement, Mexico has attempted to maintain a neutral stance in the crisis by refusing to impose financial sanctions on Kremlin. Mexico also abstained in a vote at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Thursday to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Committee (UNHRC), despite its government's support for a UN resolution demanding Russia pull back its forces from Ukraine.

Mexico sent flights to Romania with humanitarian aid for Ukraine

It is pertinent to mention here that Mexico has dispatched flights to Romania with humanitarian aid for war-ravaged Ukraine, and the country is also sheltering approximately 400 Ukrainian migrants, many of whom are seeking asylum in the United States, according to CBC News. Oscar Mora of the Mexican Embassy in Canada stated that Mexico's condemnation will remain unequivocal, predominantly as a non-permanent member of the Security Council, and that they will continue to work with Canada and other like-minded countries to restore peace in Ukraine as quickly as possible.

US military officials claim Russia has more intelligence agents in Mexico

In the meantime, a high-ranking US military official claimed last month that Russia has more intelligence agents in Mexico than any other country. Air Force Gen. Glen VanHerck, chief of US Northern Command, told the US Senate Committee on Armed Services that right now, the greatest portion of GRU members in the globe is in Mexico. GRU is Russia's military intelligence agency.

Image: AP