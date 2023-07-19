MI6 Chief Makes A Plea To Disillusioned Russians: Spy For The UK And End Putin's War

In a rare public speech delivered in Prague, the head of MI6, Sir Richard Moore, issued a heartfelt plea to Russians appalled by Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine to "join hands with us" and spy for the UK in a bid to bring an end to the bloodshed. Sir Richard revealed that since Russia's invasion of Ukraine commenced 18 months ago, "many" Russians have already taken this courageous step.

According to a report from Sky news, speaking at the British embassy in the Czech capital, Sir Richard evoked the haunting memories of the horrors inflicted by the Soviet Union in 1968, urging Russians to act on their convictions. He acknowledged that within Russia, there are numerous individuals who are silently dismayed by the sight of their armed forces devastating Ukrainian cities, uprooting innocent families from their homes, and subjecting thousands of children to kidnapping. These empathetic Russians, he emphasized, recognize the fraudulent pretext for Putin's assault on a fellow Slavic nation.

MI6 head used disgruntled Prigozhin's statements to bolster his point

Drawing attention to revelations made by Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner mercenary group, during his failed uprising, Sir Richard exposed the oligarch clan's ulterior motives for launching the war. According to Prigozhin, the conflict was concocted to secure a medal for Russia's defense minister, Sergei Shoigu, exposing the dark underbelly of Putin's autocratic rule.

The MI6 chief did not specify whom he hopes to work with but suggested that disaffected Russian intelligence, security, and military officers could play a crucial role. He extended an invitation to those wrestling with their conscience to follow in the footsteps of others who have already collaborated with MI6 in the past 18 months.

"Our door is always open. We will handle their offers of help with the discretion and professionalism for which our service is famed," Sir Richard stated. "Their secrets will always be safe with us, and together we will work to bring the bloodshed to an end. My service lives by the principle that our loyalty to our agents is lifelong and our gratitude eternal." The MI6 chief's appeal comes amidst mounting tensions and atrocities in Ukraine, with Russia's actions drawing condemnation from the international community.