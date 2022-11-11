Microsoft Blames Hackers Linked To Russian Military For Ransomware Attacks In Poland, Kyiv

In a major development, an American multinational technology corporation, Microsoft, has accused the hackers linked to Russian military of recent ransomware attacks on Ukrainian and Polish transportation and logistics organisations. Notably, Poland is a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and attacking any of the members means inviting a similar counter-operation from other partners. Though NATO has not formally reacted to the recent issue, the people related to the development told CNN that it was unlikely that the intergovernmental military alliance would take any action against Moscow.

Earlier in February, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said a cyberattack could trigger military allinace's collective defence clause, requiring all members to defend against an attack on another member. But, his remarks did not yield any results. However, the recent attack raises grave concerns in Washington and Europe as they have been assisting war-torn Ukraine ever since the Russian army engaged in direct confrontation with Kyiv. A Microsoft spokesperson told the American broadcast that the hacks “did cause damage” to the transportation and logistics companies in Poland and Ukraine. However, it did not elaborate on the extent of the damage.

Russia-Ukraine war

According to the media report, Microsoft attributed the hacks to a group that the Justice Department alleges works on behalf of Russia’s GRU military intelligence agency and which caused power blackouts in parts of Ukraine in 2015 and 2016. It is worth mentioning that Russia initiated a full-fledged war against Ukraine nearly two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognising the independence of breakaway regions Donetsk and Luhansk. Putin's action came despite the West's repetitive warnings and speculations about his ill intention to invade Ukraine.

On February 24, the Russian troops started a military operation against Ukraine. Since then, it has been bombarding several cities in Ukraine, resulting in the killing of thousands of civilians. Since then, Russian hacker groups have carried out a number of cyberattacks on the Ukrainian government and corporate networks. In view of Russia’s military aggression in Ukraine, a hacker group network, Anonymous had declared an “electronic war” on the “Kremlin's criminal regime”. The hacker collective claimed to have hacked 2,500 Russian as well as Belarusian government state media and other websites “in support of Ukraine”.

Image: AP/Pixabay

