Microsoft Claims That Russia Is Likely To Boost Cyber Attacks On Ukraine And It Allies

The Russia-Ukraine war has escalated to such an extent that the possibility of the use of cyberspace is not far reached. A recent report by Microsoft claimed that Russia will “likely boost its cyber attacks on Ukraine and western allies.”

On Saturday, Clint Watts, the general manager of Microsofts’s Digital Threat Analysis Center claimed that customers should be prepared for potential “cyber attacks over the winters”. The new assertion by Watts came after the ransomware attack “Prestige” came to light. Microsoft claimed that the attacks on the Polish and Ukrainian servers were done by a hacking group based in Russia called Iridium.

Speaking on the recent cyber attacks in Poland, Watts claimed that the cyber attacks can be seen as a possible “attempt to disrupt the movement of weapons and supplies,” to Ukraine. Watts wrote, “We believe these recent trends suggest that the world should be prepared for several lines of potential Russian attack in the digital domain over the course of this winter.” According to Watts, the Russian Cyber operations might target those countries and organisations that are providing assistance to Ukraine with "vital supplies".

'Attacks are intended to shake the confidence of Ukrainians': Watts

Watt’s latest assertion claim that the “Cyber-enabled influence operations” seek to add fuel to the real-world European discord. He asserted that Russia is planning to find cracks in the popular support for the Ukrainians during the Russia-Ukraine war. Watts alleged that the Russian bloc is planning to amplify the popular dissent that is growing over the recent energy crisis and inflation in Europe. He claimed in the report that NATO and EU states can be prime targets of the Russia Cyber attacks. Commenting on the intentions behind the attack, Watts alleged that the cyber attacks are intended to “undermine US, EU, and NATO political support for Ukraine, and to shake the confidence and determination of Ukrainian citizens.”

Earlier, the US National Intelligence Director, Avril Haines claimed that the Russia-Ukraine war had been at a “reduced tempo for months.” She asserted that the Ukrainians and Russian forces are likely to refill their supplies as the gruesome winters have taken a toll on both sides. The recent claims made by Watts about the potential of Russian cyber attacks can emerge as a major worry for Ukraine and its allies.