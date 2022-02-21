Middle East Nations In Dilemma To Take A Stand As Ukraine-Russia Crisis Escalates: Report

As Ukraine faces an imminent threat of invasion from Russia, the world fears the worst all-out war in Europe in decades. A potential intense military attack is expected to have a ripple effect on countries beyond the European borders i.e. in the Middle East, which will be faced with a tough decision to choose sides between the West and Russia in case a war breaks, ANI reported.

The Middle Eastern countries will sustain a massive impact on areas of energy, agriculture, and refugee status in a probable Russian attack, in addition to the change in dynamics of its bilateral relations with both fronts.

Notably, with a major role to mediate between US and Taliban in Afghanistan, Qatar has grown to be the biggest Middle-eastern ally for Washington. And with the threat of economic sanctions on Russia, natural gas supplies to Europe markets (which is nearly 40% of the total) and the West, remains at a critical juncture. While Qatar will not be able to cover the total shortfall, the US will surely rely on Saudi Arabia and Qatar to diminish the shortage, even though it is "easier said than done", ANI mentioned.

"Currently, Qatar is the largest global supplier of liquefied natural gas (LNG), alongside Australia, but its production is close to maximum capacity and is tied up in long-term contracts to India and South Korea. So, it cannot supply all the quantities needed," John Solomou wrote in his report for ANI.

Middle-East nations to make tough choices between Russia and US

If it backs the West, Qatar would want to ensure an end to European Commission's anti-trust investigation into long-term contracts to European customers, launched four years ago. Meanwhile, there is a minimal question about Saudi Arabia, which is already under strong US pressure to increase oil production in a bid to reduce escalating fuel prices.

However, as per the analyst cited in the ANI report, Riyadh also has to be careful about its relations with Moscow provided its dominance over the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) is backed by the partnership with Russia.

In case of a war, oil prices will face a major hit, leading to barrels selling at $100 each, experts say. In turn, a huge range of products that require energy for production will also witness a significant hike due to raised production costs.

If the tensions evolve into conflict, the natural gas market in Europe, which receives at least 35% from the Nord Gas I pipeline from Russia to Poland and Germany through Belarus will also face severe sanctions, in turn leading to a major deadlock in the international market, which is already recovering from the supply-demand differences caused due to the COVID pandemic.

Middle East could bear the brunt if Ukraine mires into conflict

A war between Ukraine and Russia would also interrupt the Black Sea and Sea of Azov, thus, halting transportation of wheat from Ukraine to the Middle East and further into North African countries. This will lead to inflation in regions like Libya, Lebanon, and Yemen, which are already facing affordability concerns. The aforementioned countries import nearly 40 to 80% of their wheat requirements from Ukraine.

Apart from this, the Middle East will also observe a high refugee influx and bolstered need for humanitarian aid, which is already at its peak with subsequent crises in Yemen, Syria, and Afghanistan. Notably, apart from the Middle East, some North African countries have also found themselves in the middle of a tug-of-war between the West and Russia.

While the US wants Ankara to continue military drone supplies to Ukraine, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov last month stressed that Turkey's ongoing arms procurement to Kyiv has contributed to regional de-stability.

The spurring fears of the tensions crawling into a full-fledged war have kept the world political leaders on heels with the West, including European Union (EU) countries making last-ditch efforts to deter Russian aggression, while Russia has maintained that it does not pose a threat to Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity despite escalating military and weapon concentration along its East European borders.

(With ANI inputs)

(Image: AP)