Russia-Ukraine war | Min VK Singh Assures Indian Students In Poland Their Education Won't Be Affected By War

General VK Singh promised students who were stranded in Ukraine, and currently in Poland, that their education will be completed in Polish universities.

Aniket Mishra
Gen VK Singh addressing students in Poland

Image: Twitter/@Gen_VKSINGH


Former Chief of Army Staff and currently a Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Civil Aviation, Government of India, General Vijay Kumar Singh is one of the four ministers who are currently in the border countries of Ukraine. General VK Singh is currently in Poland to ensure safe evacuation and better coordination between the students and embassy, evacuating students from Ukraine amidst the Russian aggression and escalating situation in Ukraine. Talking to a group of students at Hotel Prezydenckie in Rzeszow, the Retired General assured that the students willing to complete their education which has been halted abruptly because of the war, will now be able to do so as Polish universities have opened their doors to students who had been stranded in Ukraine.

The Minister further said that students need not worry about their education and especially not think of pursuing general work or anything similar in other countries with the worry of not being able to complete their education, as they can now go ahead and continue further studies.

Operation Ganga

India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has informed via his social media handle that six flights have left the neighbouring countries of Ukraine in the last 24 hours. Dr. Jaishankar further stated that 1,377 more Indians have been evacuated from the war-hit country. Out of the six evacuation flights, the first one from Poland has also left for India.

Government sources said that 31 evacuation flights would be operated to neighbouring countries of Ukraine, bringing around 6,300 Indians stranded in the war-torn country. Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo, SpiceJet, and the Indian Air Force will operate the flights as part of Operation Ganga, according to PTI. The Foreign Ministry stated that six flights under Operation Ganga have left for India in the previous 24 hours. On the other hand, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla stated that around 2,000 Indians have returned to their motherland with another 4,000-5,000 on the way.

MEA confirms no Indians left in Kyiv

India's Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla who was present at the high-level meeting chaired by PM Narendra Modi informed on Tuesday that the meeting began with an expression of deep regret over Naveen Shekharappa's death. Naveen, a 21-year-old Indian student lost his life in Russian shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv on Tuesday morning. Shringla further informed that there are no Indian nationals left in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, which is currently under attack by Russian troops. The Foreign Secretary also informed that a special team of officers have been sent to Belgorod (in Russia) which is close to Kharkiv, to extract Indian citizens from the conflict zone, specifying that evacuation from Kharkiv is the current priority.

Image: Twitter/@Gen_VKSINGH

