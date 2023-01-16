'Minimal' Chance Of Finding Survivor After Russian Air Raids: Dnipro Mayor

There may be no survivors after Saturday's Russian missile strike at Dnipro, warned Borys Filatov, the Mayor of Dnipro, BBC reported. In a fresh series of attacks, Russia launched air missiles at an apartment building in the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro. The devastating attack in the region hit the entrance of a nine-story that turned several floors into smoldering rubble. The Russian air raid has killed 30 and 44 have been missing, said city officials.

According to the Mayor, "Around 70 people required medical treatment, and of those 10 were in a difficult condition."

"There was "minimal" chance of finding anyone else alive," Filatov added.

In the Saturday Russian missile attack, Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Odesa regions were also targeted by the Russian troops. These air raids have affected Ukraine's military and energy infrastructure, reported BBC. During an evening address, while sharing updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he had received many sympathy messages from around the world and condemnation against the Russian people's "cowardly silence" on the attack.

Russian attack condemned by world

The recent attacks have been condemned by world leaders including Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and the German Foreign Office. Taking to Twitter, Mateusz Morawiecki wrote, "Russia intentionally keeps on committing war crimes against civilians. It’s inhuman. We need to act now and make them stop."

On the other hand, the German Foreign Office said that Russian troops "must be held accountable". Taking to Twitter, the official account wrote, "Day 325 of the Russian war of aggression against #Ukraine: another day of Russian bombing terror, attacks on civilians, Russian war #crimes. We stand firmly by Ukraine's side & support it militarily, economically, with humanitarian assistance & politically. 1/2 " (sic)

In continuation, they further tweeted, "Those responsible for the crimes committed must be held accountable - from Russian soldiers raping, pillaging & firing missiles on homes in #Dnipro to the leadership ordering these crimes. That is one of the reasons why @ABaerbock is traveling to The Hague tomorrow. 2/2" (sic)