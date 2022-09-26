'Minsk To Seek Return Of Property Seized In Ukraine, At Courts': Belarus Foreign Minister

Minsk has expressed readiness to seek the return of property seized in Ukraine at the courts, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei has said. Makei said that the media reports have claimed that "Ukraine confiscated and nationalised the property of Belarus and Russia for about $1 billion (Rs 81,47,80,00,000)," Sputnik reported. According to the minister, about 7,000 Belarusian Railway cars worth $355 million (Rs 28,92,54,88,750) and a "number of other property" were present in Ukraine.

Vladimir Makei said that Belarus has carried out an assessment of the property in Ukraine and they will continue to monitor the situation. He said that Belarus will take similar actions if such events take place in other nations. Vladimir Makei said, "We have recorded this analysis, we will monitor the situation. We will take similar actions if similar events take place in other countries. Of course, we will not leave this unanswered," according to Sputnik. The Belarusian Foreign Minister stated that they will add the decision in the policy of Belarus based on the situation in future and called the seizure of property "absolutely unacceptable." Further, he said, "if there is a need, then, of course, we will apply to the appropriate judicial instances. Of course, with the understanding that this can bring some benefit or dividends."

Ukraine seizes property of Russian & Belarusian enterprises

Earlier this month, Ukraine seized property of enterprises from Belarus and Russia worth 300 million UAH (Rs 66,56,02,923.00). The Ukrainian Office of the Prosecutor General confirmed the development in a Telegram post. The seized property includes helicopters, parts of its propellers and other property with a value of more than 300 million UAH. The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office said that the property was imported to several Ukrainian enterprises for repair after orders from the Belarusian defence ministry and the directions given by Russian and Belarusian enterprises.

The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's office noted that the actions are being taken to transfer seized property to the requirements of the Ukrainian forces. Earlier in July, Ukraine seized the property of Russian and Belarusian enterprises with a value of more than 360 million UAH (Rs 79,89,08,263.56), Babel reported. The property seized by Ukraine includes 315 railway containers worth over 10 million UAH (Rs 2,21,95,843.98) and "goods and material values" worth more than 350 million UAH (Rs 77,68,54,539.30). Notably, the US and its allies have also imposed sanctions against Russia and Belarus ever since Moscow launched an offensive in Ukraine.

