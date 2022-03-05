'Missed Me': Ukraine Prez Taunts Russia With Image With Of Missile Fragments In His Yard

A missile fragment, presumably from a Russian missile, fell in the yard of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's state dacha near Kyiv early on Saturday morning. Photos of the missile were shared by Presidential spokesperson Sergii Nykyforov on his Facebook page. According to Nykyforov, the Ukrainian President joked, "Missed me" when he saw them.

Photos: Sergii Nykyforov/Facebook pic.twitter.com/17m68dA0Av — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 4, 2022

The Pentagon on Friday said the Russians have fired more than 500 missiles in the week since they invaded Ukraine. With each passing day, Ukrainian cities are turning into piles of wrecked buildings and debris as the Russian military unleashes unabated violence. The aftermath of the attacks has left the capital, Kyiv, and adjoining cities deserted and in devastating conditions.

Russia intensifies attack over Ukraine

After successfully seizing control of the port city of Kherson, Putin’s forces have been raining bombs and missiles on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. Locals in Kyiv's Borodyanka region witnessed bombs being dropped on their homes from a Russian plane, in contrast to Moscow's claims of not targeting civilians.

Amid the heavy shelling, Russia announced on Friday that it has seized a major Ukrainian port - Black Sea port - in a bid to cut off the nation from the sea. The cutting of Ukraine’s access to the Black Sea will further deteriorate the Ukrainian economy.

Moreover, visuals of a Russian military convoy heading towards the north of Kyiv which stretches up to 40 miles (around 65 km) were captured this morning on satellite. The 40-mile convoy has multiple vehicles in pictures including armoured vehicles, trucks, tanks, artillery pieces, fuel tankers, among others further indicating a massive attack on Kyiv.

Earlier in the day, Putin's forces intensified their attacks on Ukraine, further directly targeting the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. While the attacks had triggered a fire in the plant, no damages were reported in the reactors and also no leaking took place.