MK Stalin Thanks EAM S Jaishankar For Bringing Back Stranded Indians From Ukraine

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday thanked External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar for safely bringing back all the Indian students including the ones from the southern state who were stranded in the war-hit Ukraine. This came shortly after the last batch of Tamil Nadu students arrived in Chennai this morning from Delhi.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin who was among the ones to welcome the students this morning spoke to EAM S Jaishankar over the telephone and extended his heartfelt gratitude for bringing back the students. In a statement by the Chief Minister's office, the state government has also thanked the central government along with the Ministry of External Affairs for acting quickly on the return of stranded Indian students safely back to the country.

Earlier in the morning, CM Stalin arrived at the Chennai airport and welcomed the group of students from Ukraine. Welcoming each one of them with a bouquet, he also spoke to the students and inquired about their travel and health. Meanwhile, state Health Minister Ma Subramanian and Minister for the Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils Gingee KS Masta were also present at the airport and welcomed the students.

Notably, the Tamil Nadu government's 10-member special team comprising of IAS Officers and MPs formed to facilitate the evacuation of Tamil Nadu students in Ukraine also returned to Chennai on Saturday morning.

Tamil Nadu CM writes a letter to PM Modi

While the central government has been carrying out large-scale evacuation measures for bringing back all the stranded Indian nationals from Ukraine under its 'Operation Ganga' initiative, a few days back, the Tamil Nadu CM also wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to find a way for enabling the Indian medical students rescued from Ukraine to continue their studies within the country. While thousands of students have so far returned to Tamil Nadu and across the country, it seems practically impossible for the students to go back to Ukraine and continue their studies.

Acknowledging the efforts taken by the central government for bringing home thousands of students caught in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, he cited that the current situation has disrupted their studies and also threatens their future careers.

