A day after applying for European Union (EU) membership, Moldova's Ministry of Defense has announced that the country has 'no prerequisites' for partaking in armed conflicts. This development comes two days after Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko was allegedly seen revealing a planned Russian invasion of Moldova, the country neighbouring war-struck Ukraine, on March 3.

The Belarusian media outlet, Nexta TV quoted the Moldovan Defense Ministry as saying, "The Republic of #Moldova has no prerequisites for participating in armed conflicts. There is no state of emergency in Moldova and there is no order to mobilize. According to the Constitution, Moldova is a militarily neutral country."

It is pertinent to mention here that Moldova currently hosts thousands of Ukrainian refugees. Notably, Moldova is a former Soviet Union nation with a pro-EU political orientation. The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine is a major concern for Moldova due to Transnistria, the Russian-backed breakaway region on the southwestern border of Ukraine. As per several reports, Moldova can possibly be Russia's next target.

Earlier, the European Parliament had said that they supported the offer to provide Ukraine with the status of candidature for entrance to the European Union, as it battles a Russian offensive. The Ukrainian Parliament has approved a law to allow the seizure of assets owned by Russian or Russian citizens in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin, on Saturday, asserted that Moscow would consider any third-party declaration of a no-fly zone over Ukraine as participation in the armed conflict. Speaking at a meeting with female pilots, Putin stated that Russia would view any move in this direction as an intervention that "will pose a threat to our service members."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on the other hand, had criticized NATO's hesitancy to impose a no-fly zone over his country. He warned, "All the people who die from this day forward will die because of you." NATO, however, has said a no-fly zone, which would bar all unauthorised aircraft from flying over war-torn Ukraine, could provoke widespread war in Europe with nuclear-armed Russia.