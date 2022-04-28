Moldova Expresses Concerns Over Russia Halting Gas Supplies, Assures Backup Plan In Place

Moldovan Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita is concerned about Russia cutting off gas supplies on May 1. On April 27, Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita stated that Moldova has yet to receive a response from Gazprom regarding the postponement of the obligation to conduct an audit, so Russian gas supplies from May 1 are in doubt. She did, however, assure citizens that the government has backup plans in place and that they will not be without gas.

"We still do not have a response from the Gazprom concern on natural gas supplies starting from May 1. Earlier, we explained the position of Chisinau and are waiting for a response," the prime minister said.

On April 20, Moldovan Infrastructure Minister Andrei Spinu stated that neither the Moldovan government nor Moldovagaz had received a response from Gazprom to a request to extend the deadline for the audit of historical debt. According to the contract, this period will end on May 1. Spinu stated that if Gazprom ceases to supply gas to Moldova after May 1, the country will purchase gas from international traders.

"Seven international companies are ready to supply natural gas to Moldova, including Romania, Poland and the Netherlands," he added.

Russia halts gas supplies to Poland & Bulgaria

Further, Parliament Speaker Igor Grosu claimed on April 26 that Moldovan authorities have begun negotiations with Gazprom. It's worth noting that Russia cut off gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria on April 27, a significant escalation of its retaliation to Western sanctions imposed on Moscow over the Ukraine conflict.

Gazprom, the Russian state energy firm, said in a statement on Wednesday that it has completely ceased supplies to PGNiG, a Polish gas business, and Bulgargaz, a Bulgarian gas company, after they refused to comply with Moscow's demand that they pay in rubles rather than euros or dollars.

The European Commission called the decision to cease supply "blackmail" and said it was working with EU member states to coordinate a response. Natural gas futures in the United States rose roughly 3% on Tuesday as a result of the news. On Wednesday morning, European gas prices soared by more than 20% before reversing.

Last month, Russia issued an ultimatum to "unfriendly" countries, stating that they either pay for their energy in rubles beginning April 1 or risk losing essential supplies. However, the gas supply continued till Wednesday. Payments for gas provided at the time of the announcement would be due near the end of April or the beginning of May, according to the Kremlin, which is why Russia didn't shut off the supply of gas to Europe right away.

Image: AP