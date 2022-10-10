The Republic of Moldova has stated that three cruise missiles fired by the Russian military at Ukraine had violated the country’s air space on Monday. The former Soviet republic stated further that it had summoned Russia’s ambassador to seek an explanation of the development.

The Foreign Minister of Moldova also informed through his Twitter that the three cruise missiles were fired from Russian ships deployed in the Black Sea.

"Three cruise missiles launched on Ukraine this morning from Russian ships in the Black Sea crossed Moldova's airspace. I instructed that Russia's ambassador be summoned to provide an explanation," Foreign Minister Nicu Popescu shared on Twitter.

Moreover, the Moldovan Foreign Minister further stated that Moldova condemned the violation of its airspace in the "strongest possible terms" and also denounced "Russia's continued aggression against Ukraine."

Ukraine’s FM meets Canadian counterpart

I spoke to my Canadian counterpart @MelanieJoly who assured me that the response to Russia’s barbaric attacks will be an even more resolute practical support for Ukraine. I stressed: partners should join forces to immediately provide Ukraine with air and missile defense systems. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) October 10, 2022

Cutting short his tour of Africa in order to return to Kyiv after missile attacks, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba spoke with his Canadian counterpart, Mélanie Joly. Taking to his Twitter, Kuleba informed that during the meeting with Mélanie Joly, the Canadian Foreign Minister assured him that “the response to Russia’s barbaric attacks will be an even more resolute practical support for Ukraine”.

Russian missiles strike Ukraine

Cities across Ukraine have been targeted by missile strikes during the morning rush hour on Monday. The strikes led to numerous civilian casualties and damage to infrastructure in an apparent revenge strike by Moscow. The strikes came after President Vladimir Putin called a security council meeting after the bombing of Kerch bridge, which connects Crimea to Russia’s Krasnodar, and termed it as a "terrorist attack".

As per the preliminary reports, busy intersections, parks and tourist sites in the capital city of Ukraine, Kyiv were the targets of Russian cruise missiles. Moreover, missile strikes were also reported in Dnipro and Kremenchuk in central Ukraine, Ternopil, Lviv, and Zhytomyr in Ukraine's west, Zaporizhzhia in the south and Kharkiv in the eastern region of the country.