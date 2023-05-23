Moldova Vows To Comply With ICC Ruling, Says Will Arrest Putin If He Enters The Country

Moldova's President Maia Sandu has declared that her country would adhere to the ruling of the International Criminal Court (ICC) and arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin should he set foot on Moldovan soil. The statement came during an interview with Euronews Romania. When asked about the possibility of arresting Putin based on the ICC warrant if he were to visit Moldova, President Sandu responded unequivocally, stating, "Yes. The Republic of Moldova has signed an agreement on the criminal court, and Moldova will respect the court's decision."

The arrest warrant issued by the ICC pertains to Putin's alleged involvement in the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children. In a tit-for-tat response, Russia retaliated by filing charges against a prosecutor and a judge from the ICC, subsequently adding them to a wanted list. The European Union (EU) has condemned Russia's actions against the ICC, which has been seeking Putin's arrest. The EU stands firmly in support of the ICC's efforts to uphold international law and ensure accountability for crimes against humanity.

What does Moldova's stance reveal?

Moldova's commitment to the ICC's ruling reflects its dedication to international legal frameworks and serves as a demonstration of its determination to hold individuals accountable for their alleged actions. President Sandu's assertion that Moldova will respect the court's decision reinforces the country's stance on upholding justice and contributing to global efforts in combating impunity.

The situation surrounding the ICC warrant for Putin's arrest highlights the complex geopolitical dynamics in the region and the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine. As the issue unfolds, the international community will closely monitor Moldova's actions and their potential implications for diplomatic relations in the region.

It remains to be seen how Russia will respond to Moldova's commitment to enforce the ICC ruling and its willingness to apprehend President Putin if he enters the country. The ongoing developments underscore the significance of the ICC's role in pursuing justice and holding accountable those accused of committing grave crimes against humanity. However, it should also be flagged that Russia perceives ICC as a biased organisation.