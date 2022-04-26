Moldovan President Talks About Transnistria Bombing, Blames Internal Conflict For Incident

After multiple explosions were reported in the disputed Moldavian territory Transnistria, the President of Moldova Maia Sandu stated at a press conference that the explosions in Transnistria and escalation efforts are related to internal struggles between opposing powers. As per the reports of Sputnik, she stated that the Transnistrian region is attempting to aggravate the situation in the midst of the war in Ukraine, claiming that these are pro-war forces that want to destabilize the situation.

Moldova's President further stated that their investigation suggests that there are tensions within Transnistria between various parties interested in disrupting the situation and as a result, the region is fragile, and Moldova is at risk. She further said that they denounce any provocations or attempts to enlist Moldova in actions that could jeopardize the country's "peace." Sandu also claimed that the country remains committed to a peaceful resolution of the Transnistrian crisis.

No plans to blockade Transnistria: Maia Sandu

President Moldova Maia Sandu emphasized that they have no plans to blockade Transnistria, and she urged residents to remain calm. Sandu also urged the media, leaders and politicians to refrain from making controversial statements. She then recalled that on April 25, in the afternoon, there were explosions in the building of Tiraspol’s "Ministry of State Security." Tiraspol is the capital of Transnistria. The next day on April 26 the TV transmission tower was bombed.

In the meanwhile, Dmitry Peskov, who is the Press Secretary for the Kremlin claimed that Russia is concerned about the incident in Transnistria and that the situation in the region is being constantly observed. During a press conference, Peskov was asked whether Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Moldovan President Maia Sandu, to which he responded by saying that no such plans exist at the moment and that they are keeping a close eye on the situation, according to Interfax.

Unknown attackers fired hand grenade launchers at the Ministry of State Security

It was reported that on Monday, unknown attackers fired hand grenade launchers at the building of the Transnistria Ministry of State Security, causing damage to the upper floors, but no one was injured. Transnistria has been under the hands of pro-Russian separatist authorities since the 1992 fight with Moldova. Transnistria is a strip of land between Moldova and Ukraine with a population of roughly 470,000 people.

