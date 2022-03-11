A Russian musician, dubbed "piano prodigy," was scheduled to perform in Canada this week, but has been dropped from the programme, ostensibly due to his nationality, given the ongoing war by Russia in Ukraine which has triggered various sanctions against Putin and his allies. 20-year-old, Alexander Malofeev was scheduled to perform three shows with the Montreal Symphony Orchestra on March 9, 10, and 13, but they were cancelled despite the pianist's strong opposition to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "The Orchestre Symphonique de Montreal (OSM) believes that receiving Malofeev this week would be inappropriate," Pascale Ouimet, a spokesperson for the orchestra, said in a statement, Daily Mail reported.

As per the reports, Malofeev's performances were initially as per schedule, but they were cancelled after a group of Ukrainians in Montreal emailed the OSM, requesting that Malofeev's performances be cancelled. They argued that it was it wasn't just about his views on the conflict, but also about promoting a Russian 'cultural product.' Meanwhile, Malofeev expressed his disappointment over the cancellation of programmes and stated that it was very sad for him to see everything that was happening. "I have never seen so much hatred going in all directions, in Russia and around the world. Most of the people with whom I have personally communicated these days are guided by only one feeling - fear," he wrote on Facebook.

Russian culture & music should not suffer due to ongoing war: Pianist Malofeev

The pianist further claimed that he is constantly being contacted by journalists asking him to make statements on the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. "I feel very uncomfortable about this and also think that it can affect my family in Russia. I still believe Russian culture and music specifically should not be tarnished by the ongoing tragedy, though it is impossible to stay aside now. Honestly, the only thing I can do now is to pray and cry," he added.

'People cannot be assessed solely on the basis of their nationality': Malofeev

Malofeev further stated that no problem can be solved by war, and people cannot be assessed solely on the basis of their nationality. He stated that he could not fathom how, in a few days, the entire world rolled back into a state where every person has a choice between fear and hatred? He also acknowledged that his issues are insignificant in comparison to those of Ukrainians, including his relatives who live there. "The most important thing now is to stop the blood. All I know is that the spread of hatred will not help in any way, but only cause more suffering," he concluded.

Image: Facebook/@Alexander Malofeev pianist