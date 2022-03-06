Moody's Downgrades Russia's Credit Rating, Economy To Shrink By 7% In 2022

The Moody's Investors Service on Sunday downgraded Russia's credit rating close to default, pegging the Russian economy to shrink by 7% in 2022 and decline further in 2023. The American agency slashed Moscow's credit rating to Ca, the second-lowest rung in its ladder, explaining that its rating was driven by 'severe concerns around Russia's willingness and ability to pay its debt obligations.' Moody's only ratings rung lower than Ca is C, which pertains to Selective or Restricted Default.

Citing Russia's central bank capital controls, Moody's said that the move is likely to restrict payments on the country's foreign debt and lead to default. Given the increasing sanctions, default risks had increased, and foreign bondholders were likely to recoup only part of their investment, Moody's said.

"The likely recovery for investors will be in line with the historical average, commensurate with a Ca rating," it said. "At the Ca rating level, the recovery expectations are at 35 to 65% (of face value)."

Sanctions akin to declaration of war: Putin

Mounted under crippling sanctions, Russia's economy has been plunged into crisis. Nations in the West have frozen assets of the central bank held overseas and have severed Russian banks from the SWIFT international payments systems. Amid the economic crisis, the central bank last week put a temporary halt on payments and barred coupon payments for foreign investors holding ruble-denominated sovereign debt (OFZs). The world now shifts its focus to March 16 when Russia must pay $107 million in coupons across two Eurobonds.

Meanwhile, rattled by the embargoes, Russian President Vladimir Putin, on Saturday, said that any sanctions on the Russian Federation were akin to a declaration of war. “These sanctions that are being imposed are akin to a declaration of war but thank God it has not come to that,” Putin said, speaking to a group of women flight attendants at an Aeroflot training centre near Moscow.

Earlier, he had threatened 'tough retaliatory measures' against the UK as it warned that it 'will not forget' London's 'sanctions hysteria'.