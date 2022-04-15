Moody's Says Russia's Failure To Pay Debts In US Dollars By May 4 Would Result In Default

As Russia faces severe economic sanctions due to its unjustified attack on Ukraine, Moody's Investors Service, which is a financial services company, stated that Russia may be considered in default if it fails to pay two bonds in US dollars by May 4. Following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, it was unable to pay its debt in foreign currency due to sanctions that shut the country off from the global financial system.

Russia paid in roubles instead of the dollars which were required on April 4 on two national bonds due in 2022 and 2042. Moody's suggests that this is the reason why Russia may be regarded as in default under Moody's criteria if not cured by May 4, which is the end of the grace period. It also stated that there is no provision in the bond arrangements for repayment in any currency other than dollars.

S&P Global Ratings placed Russia in 'selective default' for failing to pay in US currency

This comes just days after S&P Global Ratings placed Russia in "selective default" for failing to pay bonds in US currency, according to Moscow Times. The US Treasury enabled the use of foreign currency to settle the international debt for several weeks, allowing Russia to escape default. The Russian finance ministry stated that it was required to make $650 million in ruble repayments to foreign loan holders as of April 4th.

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov stated that the Kremlin will take legal action if the West tries to force the country to default on its sovereign debt as a result of sanctions implemented in response to the military operation in Ukraine. He also stated that Russia had taken all required steps to pay its international debtors, according to the Russian newspaper Izvestia.

Russia 'wishes to pay debts but West is preventing it from doing so'

Russia has claimed repeatedly that it wishes to pay its debts but the West is preventing it from doing so by implementing devastating sanctions in response to President Vladimir Putin's authorisation for a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24. It stated that Russia has the cash but is unable to pay since the United States, European Union, Britain, and Canada have blocked Russia's reserves.

Image: AP