As the world prepares to help war-battered Ukraine in rebuilding its infrastructure and economy, First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, highlighted the urgent need for recovery of people's moral and physical health, which has been largely affected by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

While speaking virtually at the "Ukraine Recovery Conference" in Lugano, Switzerland, Zelenska stated that the reconstruction of a nation's economy and resources is undoubtedly important. "But any discussions about the post-war recovery of Ukraine do not make sense if they do not prioritise the recovery of people's moral and physical health," she asserted.

Ukraine's first lady says moral and physical health of people important in post-war recovery

Zelenska mentioned that over eight million internally displaced Ukrainians are currently registered in Ukraine and another six million were forced to leave the country. In the wake of the catastrophe that the Russian invasion has brought to Ukrainians, Zelenka announced that she will hold the second Summit of First Ladies and Gentlemen on July 23, and the central topic of the event will be human capital.

"At the summit, we will discuss the post-war future of Ukraine and the world. How can the state invest in people so that it gives impetus to the country's development? I think this conversation will be useful for the whole world. After February 24, not only Ukraine but the whole world changed. It will not be the same as before the Russian invasion. And Ukraine's experience in overcoming the crisis caused by the war should help fight similar or other crises, the number of which, unfortunately, is not decreasing in the world, "said Olena Zelenska, per the release issued by President's office.

Relationship with my husband is ‘on pause’ due to war, says Olena Zelenska

The First Lady of Ukraine had earlier said that her relationship with her husband has gone through various ups and downs due to the ongoing war. The couple is not allowed to meet, and they continue to stay away from each other for long periods of time. When the presidential pair manage to meet, it is only for a short time. "Our relationship is on pause just as it is for all Ukrainians," she had told CNN.