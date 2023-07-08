More Steps Needed Before Ukraine Can Join NATO: US NSA Sullivan

The US National Security Advisor and Presidential Advisor Jake Sullivan has said that Ukraine still needs to take more steps before it can join NATO. Ukraine had applied to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation in September 2022 after Russia invaded the country. The US NSA was speaking at a press conference on July 7.

'Ukraine must undergo reforms to reach NATO standards'

Jack Sullivan said that the US 'strongly supports the open-door policy which says that Ukraine and NATO can make a decision on their pathway to membership'. He also said that Vilnius will be an important point on that pathway, referring to the upcoming NATO Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania on July 11-12. Ukraine must 'undergo reforms to reach NATO standards', and the necessary steps will be discussed in Vilnius, the US National Security Advisor added.

'Ukraine will not be joining NATO in Vilnius'

While Sullivan said, "However, Ukraine still has further steps it needs to take before membership," he made it absolutely clear that "Ukraine will not be joining NATO coming out of this summit." The US Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith said that Washington insists on certain reforms before Ukraine can enter the military alliance.

"There are standards that the alliance sets for all members, and the president has made it clear that Ukraine will need to implement these reforms," ​​Smith said.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy had said that 'there is no point' in Kyiv attending the Vilnius summit unless the alliance offers a membership invitation or 'some kind of signal'.

Vilnius 2023 will be a shift from Bucharest 2008

However, Julianne Smith said that the Vilnius NATO Summit will satisfy Ukraine's aim to move away from the formulations of the Bucharest summit in 2008. France and Germany had blocked Ukraine from joining NATO during the 2008 summit in Romania's capital, Bucharest.

According to NATO Secertary-General Jens Stoltenberg, the member states are expected to adopt a three-part package to bring Ukraine "closer to the Alliance" during the upcoming summit. While acknowledging the country cannot enter the alliance before the end of the war, Ukrainian leadership has repeatedly called for a "clear signal" on the membership from allies during the upcoming summit.