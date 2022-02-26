MoS Jitendra Singh Assures Parents Of Indian Students Stranded In Ukraine Of Safe Return

Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Jitendra Singh on Saturday assured parents of Indian students stranded in Ukraine that the Ministry of External Affairs is constantly working for the safe return of citizens. Jitendra Singh further requested students to be in touch with the Embassy of India and follow all advisory.

MoS Jitendra shared a tweet providing details on India's effort in evacuating citizens and wrote, "Ministry of External Affairs has assured, they’re constantly working out necessary arrangements. No need to worry or panic. Students to be in touch with Embassy & follow Advisory". He said that he has been receiving calls from across the country, especially from J&K as parents fear their children's return from Ukraine.

MEA issues advisory to Indian nationals in Ukraine

The Ministry of External Affairs has advised all Indian Citizens in Ukraine to not move to any of the border posts without prior coordination with Government of India officials at the border posts as the situation in those regions is sensitive. It has also been mentioned that staying in western cities in Ukraine is relatively safer when compared to reaching border checkpoints.

According to the latest advisory issued by the Indian Embassy in Kyiv, the embassy is finding it difficult to help the crossing of Indian nationals at border checkpoints without prior intimation. “All Indian Citizens in Ukraine are advised to not move to any of the border posts without prior coordination with Government of India officials at the border posts (helpline numbers established) and the Emergency numbers of Embassy of India, Kyiv,” the advisory noted. It further asked all stranded nationals to avoid unnecessary movement.

As India aims to ensure the safety and security of its citizens, the Ministry of External Affairs has expanded its control room in Delhi and has made it operational on a 24x7 basis.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that the students can leave the country without fearing disruption in their studies as the colleges have agreed to hold online classes. All the stranded people are requested to follow time to time advisories issued by the Ministry of External Affairs and Embassy of India, Kyiv.

Russia invades Ukraine

On Thursday, Russia launched attacks on Ukraine that quickly spread across the country as Russian forces attacked from three sides by land, sea, and air. Currently, a battle is underway for control of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv.

On the first day of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 137 Ukrainians including military personnel and civilians, were reported dead. While on the second day, the sound of explosions was heard in Kyiv.

