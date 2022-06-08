Moscow: Citizens Vote For Naming Of Square Near US Embassy After DPR Amid Ongoing War

In the latest development, Muscovites on Wednesday voted for naming the square near the US embassy in Moscow after the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). The city is also expected to name a square or street in honour of the Lugansk People's Republic, the Moscow city mayor said in a statement. "Muscovites have chosen a name for a square in the Presnensky district. The largest number of votes - 44.69% - was cast for Donetsk People's Republic Square. According to the terms of the poll another square or street will be proposed to be named for the Lugansk People's Republic," the mayor stated, the TASS news agency reported.

According to the report, the unnamed area is located at the intersection of Konyushkovskaya Street and Bolshoi Devyatinsky Pereulok. The voting was open for all who have a complete account on mos.ru. A total of 278,684 people participated in the voting. The name Donbass Defenders Square came in second in popularity with the 31.54% vote. Meanwhile, the variant Hero of Russia Vladimir Zhoga Square garnered 8.33% of the votes, whereas, 15.44% preferred to entrust the right to make a decision to specialists.

Lithuania renames address of Russian embassy in Vilnius

Similarly, Lithuanian authorities have also changed the address of the Russian embassy in the capital Vilnius to "Ukrainian Heroes Street." In a statement, Vilnius Mayor Remigijus Simasius had informed that the business card of each employee of the Russian Embassy will have a note to "honour Ukraine's heroes." He went on to add that while writing the letter to the embassy, people will think about the actions of the Russian administration against neighbour Ukraine.

Ukraine's separatist regions DPR & LPR appoint their ambassadors to Moscow

It is pertinent to mention here that Ukraine's breakaway regions Donetsk People’s Republic and the Lugansk People's Republic appointed their ambassadors to Moscow earlier in May amid the ongoing war. DPR's head Denis Pushilin and LPR's head Leonid Pasechnik appointed ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to Russia. Olga Makeeva was appointed as the DPR ambassador to Russia, whereas, Rodion Miroshnik was appointed as the diplomat of the LPR to the Russian Federation, TASS reported.

Image: AP