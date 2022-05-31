Moscow: Citizens Vote On Pro-war Names For Square Near US Embassy; 3 Options Short-listed

Muscovites are slated to vote for the pro-Russia war names for a square outside the city’s United States of America embassy. Residents have shortlisted three potential names for the untitled square situated at the intersection of Bolshoy Devyatinsky Lane and Konyushkovskaya Ulitsa, which is home to the US embassy.

Moscow citizens are planning to name the square one of the three shorlisted options – “Defenders of Donbas Square,” “Donetsk People’s Republic Square” and “Hero of Russia Vladimir Artyomovich Zhoga Square,” in honour of the separatist battalion commander who was killed by the Ukrainian troops back in the month of March, The Moscow Times reported.

Voting held digitally via Moscow City Hall’s Active Citizen platform

Voting is being held digitally via Moscow City Hall’s Active Citizen platform. As many as 25,000 votes have already been conducted. The decision to name the square can also be delegated to local officials.

“The Moscow city administration has received numerous requests from citizens with different names [for the square], so we decided to put the issue to a city-wide vote,” Active Citizen said on its website. “As a result [of the vote], the city map will be immortalized in memory of the defenders of Donbas from neo-Nazis,” it added. The platform echoed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s claims who had justified his military invasion in Ukraine saying that the special operation would “denazify” Kyiv.

The naming of the part of the US embassy is being held after Moscow City Council petitioned earlier in May to dedicate the land to the “Defenders of Donbas Square.” US embassy in its response said that it was “surprised, but not offended” at Russia’s decision. “‘Defenders of Donbas Square’ is presumed to be in honor of Ukrainian soldiers bravely defending their homeland from Kremlin aggression,” the US embassy in Moscow wrote on Telegram.

Lithuania renames road to Russian embassy as Ukrainian Heroes Street

Lithuanian authorities had similarly changed the address of the Russian embassy in the capital Vilnius to "Ukrainian Heroes Street." In a statement, Vilnius Mayor Remigijus Simasius had informed that the business card of each employee of the Russian Embassy will have a note to "honour Ukraine's heroes." Simasius went on to add that while writing the letter to the embassy, people will think about the actions of the Russian administration against neighbour Ukraine.

Vilnius Mayor Simasius took to his official Twitter handle to share the picture of the sign that indicates the name of the street, now changed to honour the victims of the Ukraine invasion. In the statement, he noted that until now, the street leading from Latvian street to the embassy was not provided with a name, however, they had now decided to name it "Ukraine's Heroes Street" to honour the war victims. He mentioned that he had spoke to Minister of Transport Marius Skoodzis regarding the issue.