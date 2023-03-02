Moscow Claims 'Ukrainian Saboteurs' Attacked Russia's Bryansk Region; One Killed

Russia on Thursday accused the armed forces of Ukraine of "invading" the village of Lyubechane, Bryansk region, and launching attacks deep inside the Russian territory. In a statement published on March 2, the governor of Bryansk, Alexander Bogomaz, said that Ukrainian saboteurs with yellow armbands fired at a car, injuring a child and killing a civilian. They also shelled the Russian villages of Lomakovka and Sushany and took a school bus hostage, the governor noted. Russian news agency Rybar, meanwhile reported that at least 40 to 80 Ukrainian DRGs "failed at their attempts to infiltrate schools".

“Ukrainian forces fired at a vehicle, killing one person and injuring another, a 10-year-old child," Russian state afifliated news agency Tass reported.

Putin briefed about Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory by FSB, MoD

Russia's President Vladimir Putin was briefed about the reports of Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory by Moscow's law enforcement agencies: the FSB, the Ministry of Defence, and the National Guard, Kremlin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov were cited as saying by Russian based news outlets. A military purge was underway in Lubechany. "Soldiers of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation and the FSB went around the village to look for Ukrainian saboteurs who were hiding," the report added.

"Residents are urged to stay at home. Shops, post offices, gardens, schools, and other institutions are closed," it confirmed. A 10-year-old boy was hospitalised in Bryansk after sustaining a bullet wound in the back. Ukrainian DRG also took a paramedic hostage in the village of Lyubichane and knocked off an electrical substation and blew up a gas station in Sushany. "Local residents are now hiding in basements," Russia's news agency Readovka reported on Thursday. Footage on Telegram released by what Russia alleged by Ukrainian saboteurs showed two fighter with yellow arm bands waving a flag in what was reported amid the hostage situation.

Credit: Telegram

"Two Ukrainian DRGs with a total number of 40 people entered the Bryansk region and took local residents, hostage. Both groups penetrated the Klimovsky district. A battle is taking place in the village of Sushany," according to Readovka.

Russia's state-owned RIA Novosti news agency, meanwhile reported on the Telegram channel that Putin cancelled a planned trip to Stavropol “due to the situation in the Bryansk region", Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters. Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB) confirmed to TASS that in the border area of ​​the Bryansk region, "measures are being taken to destroy the armed Ukrainian nationalists who have violated the state border". Responding to the alleged Ukrainian attack on Russian territory, the State Border Committee of Belarus said in a Telegram statement that the "border with Ukraine is under close control".