Ukraine’s General Staff of the Armed Forces on Monday stated that the Russian forces continue to break into Kyiv but the situation in the former Soviet nation is still under control. Taking to Facebook, the Ukrainian armed forces said that as of today the enemy continues to attempt to break through the defence of Kyiv. It further informed that Russian troops repeatedly tried to storm the outskirts of the capital, however, it also added that all movements of the enemy were “under control” and timely decisions were made in order to protect the capital from “uninvited guests”.

As per the social media statement, “All attempts to achieve the target by Russian-occupation troops have failed. Columns of the occupant's technology have been destroyed. The opponent suffered significant losses of the personnel team. Russian troops are demoralised and exhausted. We showed that we can protect our home from uninvited guests.”

Ukraine ‘will not give up the capital’

Separately, Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov on Sunday hailed the "96 hours of resistance" in the face of Russian aggression and assured that "Ukraine will win". Reznikov said that it had been "4 days of dedication, courage and faith” for the Ukrainian people. He also pledged that Ukraine "will not give up the capital". He declared that the Russian invasion into its neighbour has made the war “European”.

Oleksii Reznikov said, "The war has become European...Europe has already provided a temporary shelter to tens of thousands of those we want to save the most - our little ones and their mothers."

Meanwhile, Moscow launched an offensive on Thursday, 24 February, with a series of airstrikes on Ukraine's cities and its military bases, followed by a ground assault that rolled forces in from several areas in the east. Lakhs of people have been forced to be internally displaced owing to rampant bombings on residential buildings in the eastern Ukraine region. However, the Kremlin has repeatedly stated that it harboured no plans to occupy Ukrainian territory.

Moreover, the Russian Defence Ministry claimed that the special operation targetted only Ukrainian military infrastructure, and the civilian population was not in danger. On the other hand, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday said that he was willing to hold talks with Russia in Belarus, but he also added that he did not have a strong belief in the success of the negotiations. Zelensky has said that the net 24 hours was a crucial period for Ukraine.

