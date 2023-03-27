Moscow Demands Kyiv To Stop Attacks On Zaporozhye NPP, Take Responsibility

Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organisations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said Kyiv has not yet indicated or confirmed that the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) will not be shelled by Ukrainian forces, as reported by Sputnik.

"All that is required of Kyiv is to confirm that it will not shell the NPP, which it has done many times in the past. As of today, Ukrainians are not ready to confirm such a simple thing," Ulyanov said.

He emphasised that whenever issues involving the Zaporozhye NPP come up, Kyiv tries to change the subject by bringing up "demilitarisation" and "de-occupation."

"Commit not to shoot at the Zaporozhye NPP," says Ulyanov

Ulyanov told Sputnik, "But they just need to commit not to shoot at the Zaporozhye NPP and stick to that in the future."

According to Vladimir Rogov, a senior official of the Zaporozhye regional administration, Ukraine thwarts efforts to establish a safety zone surrounding the Zaporozhye nuclear power facility (ZNPP).

"The regime of [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky foils any progress in creating a security zone around the ZNPP, refusing to give any guarantees to prevent the shelling of the nuclear power plant and its satellite city Energodar," said Roghov.

"Plant's safety is guaranteed by two components," says Roghov

"The plant's safety is guaranteed by two components: the absence of shelling by the militants of the Ukrainian armed forces and the proper protection provided by the Russian national guard," Rogov further said.

Kyiv, he continued, wants the area around the plant demilitarised so that it can use the opportunity to seize the nuclear facility, hold locals hostage, and establish a bridgehead for an invasion.

ZNPP is the largest nuclear power station in Europe by the number of units and output, located on the left bank of the Dnepr River. Early in March 2022, it was taken over by Russian forces. Since then, Ukrainian forces have shelled it numerous times, sparking fears of a nuclear explosion around the world. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has emphasised the necessity of establishing a safety zone around the ZNPP time and time again.