Moscow Faces Shortage Of Tanks As Kyiv's Forces Moves Forward: Russian Defence

The defence minister of Russia has acknowledged that there is a lack of tanks in their forces, while Ukraine's ongoing offensive in the south and east, with the aid of Western military equipment, has been successful in pushing back the front line.

During a visit to a military factory in western Siberia, Sergei Shoigu emphasised the necessity to ramp up the production of armored vehicles, as the authorities in Kyiv highlighted the significant losses being inflicted upon the occupying forces, reported The Guardian.

3 things you need to know

Ukraine's counteroffensive began on June 8, according to Kyiv.

Ukraine has mainly been flanking towards its southern borders, but also pushing in the east.

Moscow has claimed that Ukraine has suffered massive losses when compared to Russian forces.

What did Russian President Putin say?

The increase in the production of tanks was said by Shoigu to be necessary “to satisfy the needs of Russian forces carrying out the special military operation”, in remarks that echoed those of Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier in the week.

Russia’s president had said the military was lacking sufficient “high-precision ammunition, communications equipment, aircraft, drones, and so on” while insisting that Ukraine had faced “catastrophic losses” in the first two weeks of its counteroffensive.

What did Ukraine say about the counteroffensive?

Hanna Maliar, Ukrainian deputy defence minister, said Ukrainian forces were making ground, particularly in Zaporizhzhia, in the south of the country.

“Practically in all sectors where our units are attacking in the south, they have registered tactical successes,” she said. “They are gradually moving forward. At the moment, the advance is up to 2km in each direction.”

Civilian toll remains high

Despite ongoing military operations, civilian casualties continue to rise, particularly as the conflict spreads into urban areas of Ukraine. In recent days, missile strikes have been reported in cities such as Odessa and Kryvyi Rih, seemingly aimed at disrupting the supply lines for food and equipment supporting the Ukrainian offensive.

According to the Ukrainian interior ministry, on Saturday, 23 individuals were injured due to Russia's artillery fire in the Kherson region the day before.

The Ukrainian interior ministry further reported that among the injured individuals were three children, specifically a 15-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl, and an 11-year-old girl. In a Telegram post, the ministry mentioned that several buildings sustained damage, and a car was also set ablaze as a result of the shelling.

Moscow has asserted that it successfully neutralised three drones that were allegedly attempting to target an oil refinery located in the southern border region of Bryansk.

The governor of the Bryansk region, Alexander Bogomaz, said, “Russian air defence systems repelled an overnight attack by the Ukrainian armed forces on the 'Druzhba' oil refinery in the district of Novozybkov. Thanks to the professionalism of our military … three aerial drones were destroyed.”