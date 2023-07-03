Moscow Has Removed 700,000 Children From Ukraine Conflict Zones: Russian MP

Grigory Karasin, the head of the international committee in Russia's upper house of parliament, the Federation Council, on Sunday announced that around 7,00,000 children from conflict zones in Ukraine have been relocated to Russian territory by Russia.

"In recent years, 700,000 children have found refuge with us, fleeing the bombing and shelling from the conflict areas in Ukraine," Karasin wrote on his Telegram messaging channel.

In February 2022, Russia initiated a complete invasion of its neighboring country, Ukraine. Moscow claims that its initiative to relocate children from Ukraine to Russian territory aims to safeguard orphans and children left behind in the conflict zone. Nevertheless, Ukraine asserts that numerous children have been unlawfully deported, and the United States reports that thousands of children have been forcibly displaced from their homes.

The majority of population movements, including the relocation of children, took place primarily in the initial months of the war and prior to Ukraine's significant counteroffensive to reclaim the occupied territories in the eastern and southern regions, which began in late August.

According to the United States' estimation in July 2022, around 2,60,000 children were classified as "forcibly deported" by Moscow. On the other hand, Ukraine's Ministry of Integration of Occupied Territories reported that 19,492 Ukrainian children are presently considered to have been illegally deported.

Does Russian law allow adoption of foreign children?

Under Russian law, the adoption of foreign children is prohibited without the consent of the child's home country, which Ukraine has not granted. However, in May, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree that simplifies the process of adoption and granting citizenship to Ukrainian children who are without parental care. This decree also imposes greater challenges for Ukraine and surviving relatives to regain custody of these children.

Furthermore, an AP investigation in March this year found that Russia has established a register of eligible Russian families interested in adopting Ukrainian children. Additionally, financial incentives are provided to these families for each child who obtains Russian citizenship, with higher amounts offered for children with disabilities, reaching up to $1,000.

Russia also organises summer camps for Ukrainian orphans, conducts "patriotic education" classes, and operates a hotline to connect Russian families with children from the Donbas region.

The situation in Ukraine's orphanages is further complicated by the fact that many children residing there are not actual orphans. Kyiv, before the war, told the United Nations (UN) that most children of the state “are not orphans, have no serious illness or disease and are in an institution because their families are in difficult circumstances.”

Russia presents its adoption of Ukrainian children as a benevolent act aimed at providing new homes and medical support to vulnerable minors. State-controlled media in Russia often showcases local officials expressing affection towards these children, including hugging and kissing them, as well as granting them Russian passports.

Putin's ICC arrest warrant includes child abduction charge

On March 17, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin on charges of war crimes, specifically holding him personally responsible for the abductions of children from Ukraine. This significant event marked the first instance in which the global court issued a warrant against a leader from one of the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council.

The ICC said in a statement that Putin “is allegedly responsible for the war crime of unlawful deportation of (children) and that of unlawful transfer of (children) from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation.”

The practical impact of the ICC arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin may be restricted since the likelihood of him standing trial at the court is exceedingly low. This is mainly due to Moscow's refusal to recognize the ICC's jurisdiction or extradite its citizens.

Nonetheless, the moral condemnation resulting from the warrant is likely to have lasting effects on Putin's reputation. The stain of these accusations may follow him throughout his life and pose challenges whenever he intends to attend international summits in countries where he could potentially face arrest.