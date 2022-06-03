Moscow Gains Nearly 90% Control Of Luhansk: UK MoD As Russia-Ukraine War Enters Day 100

Russia now controls nearly 90% of Luhansk People's Republic (LPR), British intelligence said as the battle for Kyiv’s independence completed 100 days. In its latest report, the UK Ministry of Defence asserted that following a failed attempt to capture the capital city of Kyiv, Russians recentred their focus on the eastern region of Donbas. Notably, earlier this week, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed to make the whole region ‘Ukrainian’.

“Russia controls over 90% of Luhansk oblast and is likely to gain complete control in the next two weeks. Russia has achieved these recent tactical successes at significant resource cost, and by concentrating force and fires on a single part of the overall campaign,” the UK Defence Ministry said. “Russia has not been able to generate manoeuvre or movement on other fronts or axes, all of which have transitioned to the defensive,” it added.

None of Russia's initial objectives achieved: UK MoD

The report by the UK Ministry of Defence highlighted that none of the strategic objectives of Putin’s original plan was achieved. It further stated that in a bid to fulfil the objectives, Russians would take a “huge investment of manpower and equipment” and is likely to “take considerable further time.”

The report came as Putin’s troops managed to occupy one-fifth of Ukraine’s total land area, as revealed by an embattled Zelenskyy on Friday. Failing to capture the capital Kyiv in the first phase of the so-called military operation, Putin’s army concentrated all their combat on the southern and eastern sides of the country, almost destroying the industrial area of Donbas.

Major cities including Kherson (partially), Kharkiv and Mariupol remain occupied by Russians. Notably, the western city of Lviv - which is also the cultural capital of Ukraine - has also been targeted in an attempt by Putin to cut off Ukraine's supplies from the west. Half a million strong Mariupol (pre-war count) has suffered the worst. The ancient city and the largest port of Ukraine on the sea of Azov, Mariupol, was one of the first cities to be attacked by Russians.

After remaining under an agonising siege for weeks, it was finally captured by Russian troops last month, with thousands of troops and civilians, including children, being allegedly deported to remote parts of the Russian Federation. As per military experts, the fall of Mariupol has given Moscow the opportunity to establish a ‘vital’ land corridor between the Crimean peninsula and mainland Russia.

