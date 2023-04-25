Moscow Is Forcing People In Occupied Ukraine Territories To Use Russian Passports: UK

The UK Defence Ministry stated that amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the Russian administration is forcing the local population in the occupied Ukrainian territory to use the Russian passport. Ever since the Russia-Ukraine war started, Russia has conquered several Ukrainian territories. This includes prominent Ukrainian cities, such as Soledar. The UK defence ministry stated the Ukrainian forces are concerned with Russia installing proxies in the occupied Ukrainian territories.

“The authorities in occupied areas of Ukraine are almost certainly coercing the population to accept Russian Federation passports. Residents in Kherson have been warned that those who have not accepted a Russian passport by 1 June 2023, will be ‘deported’ and their property seized,” the UK defence ministry stated in an intelligence update on April 24. “Russia is using passports as a tool in the Russification of the occupied areas, as it did in Donetsk and Luhansk before February 2022 invasion,” the ministry further added. It is important to note that the Russian forces have been imposing Russian passports on Ukrainian territories for a very long time. According to Kyiv Independent, Moscow has distributed around a million Russian passports on Ukrainian territory since 2019. Following the Russia-Ukraine war, Kremlin has simplified its procedure to hand out Russian passports in parts of Donetsk and Luhansk.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 24 April 2023.



Find out more about Defence Intelligence's use of language: https://t.co/hKhCuMwBFk



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/6ugy1ZlZXQ — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) April 24, 2023

‘Russia is expanding the integration of Ukrainian occupied areas’: UK Def. Min.

In a recent intelligence update, the British defence ministry stated that the Russians are imposing these rules to integrate the Ukrainian-occupied territories into the Russian Bureaucracy. “Russia is likely expediting the integration of the occupied areas of Ukraine into the bureaucracy of the Russian Federation to help paint the invasion as a success, especially in the run-up to the 2024 Russian presidential elections,” the ministry further stated. The same claims were made by the Ukrainian military’s National Resistance Center. On April 7, it stated that the Ukrainian military’s National Resistance Center wrote that Moscow has installed “proxies” in the southern occupied Ukrainian territories and forced the locals to get Russian passports.