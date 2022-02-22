Moscow-Kyiv Crisis: Can Sanctions Against Russia By US & Others Avert Invasion Of Ukraine?

Shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised the independence of two breakaway regions in the east of Ukraine, and instructed the Russian Ministry of Defence to provide "peacekeeping functions" in Donetsk and Luhansk provinces, the West scrambled to impose crippling sanctions on Moscow to avert possible invasion of Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden signed an executive order imposing sanctions in a swift response to Russian authoritarian leader Putin’s unilateral recognition of the rebel-held areas in the contentious eastern flank of Ukraine, a move staunchly condemned by NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg. NATO accused Putin of a breach of the international agreements Moscow had signed, including the Minsk Agreements, to which Russia is a party.

The NATO allied nations, the UK, and EU derided Moscow for its latest inflow of financial and military support to the separatists, which they clarified undermines Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and subsequently erodes efforts towards a resolution to the longstanding territorial conflict. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is prepared to sign sanctions against Moscow at the UK's emergency Cobra committee. Downing Street said in a statement that Britain will slap "a significant package of sanctions to be introduced immediately".

Update on Ukraine 21 February 2022: pic.twitter.com/rRcJ3ome3y — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) February 21, 2022

West's sanctions to thwart Russian state banks and oligarchs, limit exports, and batter Moscow’s economy

In an immediate retaliatory action against the Russian regime, Washington has slapped sanctions that bar the "new investment, trade and financing by US persons to, from, or in the so-called Donetsk People's Republic and Luhansk People's Republic in eastern Donbas region,” Biden’s press secretary Jen Psaki told a White House briefing that via Presidential executive authority, Washington can impose sanctions on "any person determined to operate in those areas of Ukraine.”

I have signed an Executive Order to deny Russia the chance to profit from its blatant violations of international law. We are continuing to closely consult with Allies and partners, including Ukraine, on next steps. pic.twitter.com/ZS81ivAPgs — President Biden (@POTUS) February 22, 2022

The Biden administration also has additional measures “related to today's blatant violation of Russia's international commitments,” announced Biden’s press secretary. Whilst the anticipated Russian invasion is simmering, as the UK describes, with all elements in line from ‘Russia’s playbook,’ the United States and Britain signed orders for sanctions approval that will prove detrimental to Russian state banks and oligarchs, limit exports, and batter Moscow’s economy.

The coordinated, severe sanctions in response to the Russian troops’ movement into the easter Ukraine, which the latter labels as "peacekeepers", have been slapped after Russian President Putin’s defiant moves that preceded days of "strategic ambiguity” while 150,000 strong forces were deployed on Kyiv’s frontier.

The UK, US, and the West had threatened Moscow that the series of crippling financial sanctions would be ready within 48 hours of an “invasion,” which includes a massive EU sanctions package waiting to be imposed on Russia's closest allies in the bloc - Hungary, Italy, and Austria. The West is slated to cut Russia out of the SWIFT financial system that will bar Russia’s government from sending and receiving funds from abroad. This could prove dangerous for the Russian economy in the long run. The Russian financial system SWIFT involves international financial transfers and is operated by more than 11,000 financial institutions in over 200 countries. SWIFT was cut off for the Iranian banks in 2012, resulting in over half of total losses in Tehran's oil export revenues and 30% of foreign trade, as per Carnegie Moscow Center think tank's estimates.

In another, the United States plans to obstruct Russia’s access to US dollars – the global reserve currency that dominates international transactions.

"To be clear: these measures are separate from and would be in addition to the swift and severe economic measures we have been preparing in coordination with Allies and partners should Russia further invade Ukraine," said White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

Western allies and NATO will plan ahead to limit Russia’s access to global technologies, and other sanctions that will be worse than those that were imposed when Russia, in 2014, annexed Crimea from Ukraine. Some punitive measures by the UK will be more detrimental than those taken when the Russian spy was poisoned in Britain in 2018 or Russian collusion during the 2016 US presidential election. For instance, the US chip industry stands ready for new restrictions on exports to Russia that will instantly obstruct Moscow’s global electronics supplies, and other measures that were deployed during the Cold War that will hamper Russia’s economic growth.

The US will also use tools of asset freezes and travel bans on Russian officials, and sweeping sanctions on top military officials that would prove to be both politically and financially destructive. Washington drafted a list of financial institutions that will be subject to curbs, and it includes Russian private banks. Bank of International Settlements (BIS) data reveals that European lenders hold the majority share of $30 billion in foreign banks exposed to Moscow, sanctions on specialized Russian banks await to dismantle Russian financial systems.

EU plans to impose sanctions on Russia's energy and defense sectors, the bloc has currently sanctioned Russian state-owned gas company Gazprom, its oil arm Gazpromneft and oil producers Lukoil, Rosneft, and Surgutneftegaz with exports and imports curbs. Berlin has signaled to snap the Nord Stream 2 project, subject to regulatory approval, and seeking alternatives to the Russian energy supply.