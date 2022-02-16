Moscow-Kyiv Crisis: US Senators Express Solidarity With Ukrainians & Warn Russia's Putin

United States Senators on Tuesday expressed solidarity with the Ukrainian people while warning Russian President Vladimir Putin even though the chamber remained unsuccessful in drafting sanctions against Moscow. At least 12 senior Democratic and Republican lawmakers of the Senate said in a statement, “In this dark hour, we are sending a bipartisan message of solidarity and resolve to the people of Ukraine, and an equally clear warning to Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin”. In rare political unity, the text was signed by the chamber’s party leaders Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell.

The Senate stands with the people of Ukraine and our NATO allies and partners most threatened by Russian aggression



Our troops stand ready to reinforce our allies' defenses



We are prepared to respond decisively to Russian efforts to undermine US securityhttps://t.co/Qi4M1l0WNu — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 15, 2022

It is pertinent to note that the statement does not carry any law and was published after political rivals in the divided Senate could not reach an agreement on a bipartisan bill to massively sanction Russia if it invades neighbour Ukraine. Even though the lawmakers on both sides were close to reaching a deal on sanctions against Moscow, late Tuesday Republicans introduced their own sanctions bill without Democrats for consideration.

Biden says ‘US prepared no matter what’

As US Senators expressed ‘solidarity’ to Ukraine, US President Joe Biden on Tuesday said that there was still some time to resolve the crisis in Ukraine through diplomatic measures. However, he also warned that sanctions are “ready to go” if Russian troops attack the former Soviet Union member. Biden even noted that despite Russia’s claims of pulling back its troops, Washington and its allies are yet to “verify” the withdrawal of around 150,000 troops deployed by Moscow along Ukraine’s border.

"Analysts indicate that they remain very much in a threatening position," Biden said.

“The United States is prepared no matter what happens. We are ready with diplomacy…And we are ready to respond decisively to Russian attack on Ukraine, which is still very much a possibility,” he also said warning of “powerful sanctions”.

US President’s remarks came after earlier on Tuesday Russian Defence Ministry announced that some soldiers, as well as hardware, were leaving the border region to return to their original vases at the end of military exercises. Putin, after meeting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, had said that “of course” Russia did not want war and was looking for ways to resolve issues with the West.

(Image: AP)

