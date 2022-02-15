Moscow-Kyiv Standoff: How Is Ukraine Responding To Escalating Threats Of An Invasion?

Amid tension between Russia and the West, Ukraine is facing an increasingly difficult situation in trying to prepare for the worst while living with uncertainty as to what Moscow will decide to do. This uncertainty has only been heightened by a major gap between US warnings about a Russian invasion of Ukraine and Kyiv’s determination not to cause panic in the face of aggression from its neighbouring country.

Notably, the United States has repeatedly warned that a Russian attack could be imminent, which has led countries including Canada, Germany, and the UK to order its diplomats stationed in Kyiv to depart the city.

'Invaders must die', Ukrainians protest

In Ukraine, the potential threat of a Russian invasion has provoked a surge of nationalism as in recent weeks, demonstrations have been going on throughout the former Soviet nation in support of Ukrainian independence. Last week, Ukrainians even turned out for a massive protest in Kyiv, with thousands of people carrying banners with messages like “Ukraninas will resist” and “invaders must die”. Political experts have said that the demonstrations were a dramatic show of solidarity.

Further, several citizens in Ukraine are making contingency plans. According to Wall Street Journal, gun sales in Kyiv have increased in recent months, as have enrollments in first-aid courses. In addition to this, several businesses and individuals are prepared to head to Lviv, a city in western Ukraine farther from the front lines of a potential invasion.

Volodymyr Yermolenko, a philosopher and writer who is based in Kyiv, told Vox that “citizens are training in each city” with Ukraine’s territorial defence groups, citizen militias trained by the military.

It is pertinent to mention that the Ukrainian military owns approximately 12,300 armoured vehicles of which about 2,550 are tanks, GlobalData 2021 reported. The inventory list also included main battle tanks, light tanks, and tank destroyers. The figures rank Ukraine in sixth and 13 the position on the world list.

Ukraine’s newly reinforced military could make launching an invasion risky: Experts

Experts have said that Ukraine’s newly reinforced military could still make launching an invasion risky. They have stated that should Russia launch a land invasion, they can’t keep that land as it would be too expensive and Ukrainians are prepared to fight. According to them, Ukraine’s military is in much better shape than in 2014, when Russia annexed Crimea.

Moreover, Ukraine also has armed UAVs — unmanned aerial vehicles, or drones — which it has previously deployed in the eastern Donbass region. According to political analysts, while Ukraine’s air force can’t compete with Russia’s capabilities in that sector, the UAVs are a new acquisition since 2014. VOX reported that Ukraine currently has around 20 such drones, with more on the way, and they can be used for reconnaissance in addition to their defensive capabilities. According to Army Technology, Ukraine has been drawing military aid from US and the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) allies, since the end of last year in a bid to counter probable Russian aggression.

“We have strengthened the defence of Kyiv. We have gone through the war and due preparation. Therefore, we are ready to meet enemies, and not with flowers, but with Stingers, Javelins and NLAW (next-generation light anti-tank weapons),” the head of Ukrainian armed forces, Lt. Gen. Valery Zaluzhny, said in a statement Saturday, referring to an array of weapons provided via NATO countries. “Welcome to hell,” he added.

Is there a possibility of a conflict?

Expectations are low that a real breakthrough is possible, given Moscow appears to want a deal that would give it a say in Ukraine’s foreign policy, which is likely to be a non-starter in Kyiv. It should also be mentioned that Kyiv is not a member of NATO and the US has no treaty with the former Soviet nation that otherwise creates an obligation to come to its defence.

Officials from the Biden administration have reiterated their intent that the US soldiers will not be used in the conflict in Ukraine. Washington and its allies and partners continue to work the diplomatic angle.

(Image: AP)