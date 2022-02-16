Moscow-Kyiv Standoff: NATO Membership Goal Established In Ukraine Constitution, Says FM

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry has reiterated that Kyiv’s membership of NATO is stipulated as a goal in the Constitution of Ukraine. Taking to Facebook, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Oleh Nikolenko responded to comments by Ukraine’s Ambassador to the UK on the possibility of Ktiv renouncing NATO membership for the sake of peace. Nikolenko clarified that the words of the Ukrainian envoy were taken out of context, adding that all decisions must be adopted in accordance with the country’s constitution.

“The words of Ukraine's Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Vadym Prystayko, that Ukraine is supposedly ready to consider giving up NATO membership in order to prevent a war with Russia, have been taken out of context,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Oleh Nikolenko said.

“At the same time, Ambassador Prystayko rightly noted in his interview that the prospect of NATO membership is established in the Constitution of Ukraine, but Ukraine is currently not a member of NATO or any other security alliance. So the key to our country is the issue of security guarantees,” he added.

Ukraine's issue of security guarantees 'fundamental urgent task'

Further, commenting on Kyiv’s security, which is currently threatened by the presence of Russian troops along its border, Nikolenko stated that the “best kind of guarantee” would be Ukraine immediately becoming a member of NATO. However, he also noted that Ukraine faces threat here and now, which is why the search for an answer to the issue of guarantees becomes a “fundamental urgent task”.

It is to mention that Ukraine is not a NATO member. But in 2008, during the Bucharest summit, it was promised that it would eventually be given the opportunity to join the alliance. Kyiv later only became a “partner country” of NATO - meaning if a county is not "an alliance" but "a partner", it means that the country can join the group in the future. Notably, Russia wants Ukraine to never join the alliance and therefore it is now seeking assurance from the Western powers.

Meanwhile, as tensions between Russia and Ukraine continue to escalate, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has warned, "This is a dangerous moment for European security. The number of Russian forces is going up. The warning time for a possible attack is going down”.

(Image: AP)