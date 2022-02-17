Moscow-Kyiv Standoff: US, Germany Urge Russia To Take 'real Steps Towards De-escalation'

United States President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday called on Russia to take “real steps” towards de-escalation as both leaders warned that Moscow did not withdraw its troops significantly from the Ukrainian border. Even though Russia claimed that it has partially withdrawn its forces from the border near Ukraine, the statement issued by the German chancellery following a phone call between Scholz and Biden stated, "The risk of a further military aggression by Russia against Ukraine remains high, utmost caution is required," stated DW report.

The statement about US-Germany talks, added, “Russia must take real steps toward de-escalation” while reiterating a warning that any Russian military aggression into Ukraine would invite “extraordinarily serious consequences”. It is to note that Scholz’s call with Biden came after the German Chancellor leader met in person with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday in Moscow. Both Scholz and Biden welcomed Putin’s remarks on diplomacy to resolve the tensions and affirmed that they must be “pursued at full speed”, as per the report.

US says Russia has sent 7,000 more troops

Meanwhile, the United States has warned that Russia has added as many as 7,000 troops at the border near Ukraine even though the Kremlin had previously declared that it had pulled back troops. The West has estimated that Russia has amassed over 150,000 troops east, north and south of Ukraine. But on Tuesday, Putin indicated that he wished to take a diplomatic approach. Meanwhile, Biden also pledged that the US would give diplomacy “every chance."

Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, a senior US official, who spoke to AP on the condition of anonymity, said the West detected that Russia had increased its force near Ukraine by 7,000 troops. Some of these Russian forces arrived at the border on Wednesday. The official also noted that there had been a significant increase in false claims by Moscow.

Additionally, the White House has even warned that Russia could use “false” state media reports such as provocation and discovery of mass graves in Donbas “as an excuse” to launch an invasion into Ukraine. White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that “We’re in the window where we believe an attack could come at any time, and that would be preceded by a fabricated pretext that the Russians use as an excuse to launch an invasion.”

(Image: AP)