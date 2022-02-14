Moscow-Kyiv Standoff: What Is At Stake For Russia & Putin In Conflict With Ukraine?

As Russia has gathered at least 1,30,000 troops along with parts of the eastern Ukraine border, the US has amplified its warning, saying that Moscow could invade Kyiv "any time now." Washington's concerns escalated as US NSA Jake Sullivan cited intelligence assessments, confirming Kremlin-ordered additional troops movement, military equipment, and medical units to the frontline, indicating a potential largest war on European soil in decades. Notably, against the tensed backdrop, the US and Russia have engaged in "diplomatic talks" without much success to reach a concrete resolution.

The Moscow-Kyiv standoff has bubbled since 2014, after the former invaded and annexed the Crimean Peninsula, which was widely condemned by the West, including the European Union members. Currently, a war with Ukraine is expected to be much pressuring for Putin as he struggles to cement his legacy and reassert his influence in Europe amid potential warnings of stringent sanctions in case of an invasion. With over two months into the broiling tensions, both Washington and Moscow have drawn firm lines which help explain what is at stake for Russia in the crisis.

What is at stake for Moscow in the Russia-Ukraine crisis?

The multidimensional crisis since 2014 has redefined Russia's deep historical and geographical position in Europe, Vox News reported. After Russia invaded Crimea, the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) suspended all its practical cooperation with Moscow in response to its aggressive actions against Ukraine. Meanwhile, relations between Ukraine and NATO began to intensify in critical areas ever since the seizure, with Kyiv "actively contributing to NATO-led operations and missions," the international military bloc had said in a statement. Further in 2020, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky approved NATO's new National Security Strategy aiming for permanent membership in the bloc. This infuriated Russia, which later sought a permanent change in NATO's 'Open Door Policy' in a bid to curb the inclusion of the ex-Soviet nation in the international security alliance. Following this, in 2021, NATO expelled Russian officials from its Brussels headquarters. In return, Moscow ordered the closure of NATO's office in Moscow, gradually wading into the build-up of troops along the Ukraine border.

Russia's list of security demands

It is then, that US intelligence noted the increase in the concentration of Russian troops, thus, sparking speculations of a potential attack on Kyiv. In December, US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Putin first engaged in a virtual conference to discuss the build-up, when Russia chalked out a list of security guarantees. The contentious list demanded a ban on Ukraine entering NATO and limiting its troop and weapon deployment in Europe's eastern flank. In addition, Kremlin also urged NATO forces to halt its expansion beyond 1997 borders, i.e. countries including the Czech Republic, Poland, Hungary, and more. The 8-point draft treaty was forwarded in return to quell troop amassment at a striking distance from Ukraine's borders. However, in later January, the US and NATO delivered a written response to Kremlin clearly rejecting the demands and further warning of stringent economic sanctions in case of an attack.

"NATO is a defensive alliance and we do not seek confrontation. But we cannot and will not compromise on the principles on the security of our alliances and security of Europe and North America,” NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg said at a news conference in Brussels.

Both US and NATO also clarified that it will uphold its post-1997 border and sought "re-establishment" of diplomatic ties between the US-led bloc and Russia. While US State Secretary Antony Blinken asserted that the US will uphold NATO's 'Open Door Policy,' NATO called on Russia to "engage in real conversation on how to uphold and strengthen" the fundamental principles of European security. Last week, French President Emmanuel Macron during his call with Putin too seconded US' requests to track back on "diplomatic efforts" and de-escalate stand-off at Donbas.

What will happen if Russia invades?

While the US and its allies are alarmed, issuing Level 4 warning for its diplomatic officials and citizens to leave Ukraine "immediately", an invasion is seen as a "foregone conclusion," experts told Vox News. Despite whipping up tensions along the Ukraine border and increasing troops amassment, Putin has continued to suggest that it has "no intention to assault Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity" and adds that it is a part of "Russian movement in Russian territory." Nevertheless, experts believe that Moscow is quite serious about defending its "red lines," and could be contemplating an attack "before the end of Beijing Winter Olympics," US NSA Jake Sullivan said. Although, with consolidated support from US intelligence and the West, including Britain, Canada, and France to Ukraine and serious threat of economic and political sanctions, "the cost of invasion is tremendous for Russia," as per Mathieu Boulegue, a research fellow at London's Chatham House.

