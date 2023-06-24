Wagner Leader Demands Military Chiefs Come To Him After Fighters Enter Russian City

Russian mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin said on Saturday his Wagner fighters had crossed the border into Russia from Ukraine and were prepared to go "all the way" against Moscow's military, hours after the Kremlin accused him of armed mutiny.

As a long-running standoff between Prigozhin and the military top brass appeared to come to a head, Russia's FSB security service opened a criminal case against him, TASS news agency said. It called on the Wagner private military company forces to ignore his orders and arrest him.

Wagner fighters had entered the southern Russian city of Rostov, Prigozhin said in an audio recording posted on Telegram. He said he and his men would destroy anyone who stood in their way. Prigozhin earlier said, without providing evidence, that Russia's military leadership had killed a huge number of his troops in an air strike and vowed to punish them.

Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin (Image: AP)

Here are all the updates-

Insubordinate Wagner leader Prigozhin demands military chiefs come to him

Rebellious Russian mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin demanded in a video posted on Saturday that Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Russia's top general Valery Gerasimov come to meet him in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don.

Prigozhin said in one video posted on social media by his own press service that he was now at the headquarters of the Southern Military District, which is in Rostov-on-Don.

In another video, posted by the pro-Wagner Telegram channel "Razgruzka Wagnera" ("Wagner's combat vest"), he was seen sitting between two senior generals, one of them Army Lieutenant-General Vladimir Alekseyev, who had earlier issued a video urging Prigozhin to reconsider his declared drive to oust the top brass.

"We have arrived here, we want to receive the chief of the general staff and Shoigu," Prigozhin said on the video. "Unless they come, we'll be here, we'll blockade the city of Rostov and head for Moscow." (Writing by Kevin Liffey; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Armed men skirt police building in Russia's Rostov-on-Don

Videos posted on Russian local Rostov-on-Don Telegram channels early on Saturday showed armed men in uniform skirting the city's regional police headquarters, belonging to the Interior Ministry.

It was not immediately clear who the armed men were. Reuters was able to verify the location as the police headquarters building, but not to determine when the video was shot.

Authorities in southern Russian regions had said measures were being taken to ensure public safety, after the founder of Russia's Wagner mercenary force indicated that he planned to despatch men to Moscow to oust the military leadership.

Moscow introduces 'anti-terrorist' measures to boost security - mayor

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Saturday that anti-terrorist measures were being taken in the Russian capital, including additional checks on roads, to reinforce security.

Motorway closed 400 km south of Moscow, regional governor announces

The governor of the Lipetsk region in central Russia said on Saturday that the M-4 motorway connecting Moscow with southern regions was closed to traffic at the border with the Voronezh region, some 400 km (250 miles) south of Moscow.

Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin appeared to have sent an armed convoy of his Wagner fighters on a 1,200-km (750-mile) drive towards Moscow, having said that he intended to oust the military leadership.