Moscow Left With No Option Other Than Elimination Of Zelenskyy: Ex-Russian President

Moscow has been hitting hard on Kyiv after the drone attack on the Kremlin residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin, reported TASS News. After the attack, Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said: "Moscow is left with no option other than the physical elimination of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy 'and his clique'." The statement by the deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council comes through the social media platform, Telegram Channel. It is to be noted that a dual drone attack took place in Russia's Kremlin on May 3.



Russia wants elimination of Zelenskyy



According to o Medvedev, Zelenskyy "is not even needed for signing an instrument of unconditional surrender". While talking about the terror attack on Russiam President Putin, Medvedev wrote: "Hitler, as is known, did not sign it either. There will always be some substitute," reported TASS news agency. Earlier, Russia strongly alleged that there have been attempts by the Ukrainian authorities to assassinate President Putin and have called it a "terrorist attack". Further, the Russian government has confirmed that the country had successfully foiled the dual drone attack over the residence of Putin. According to Russia Today, Putin did not get injured in the overnight drone attacks on Kremlin. "Russia considers the drone attacks, an attempt on president's life," stated the President's Press Service on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Kremlin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has shared the details related to the Kremlin attack. "The head of State was not in Kremlin at the time of the 'Ukrainian UAV attack' on Tuesday night, said Peskov. Further, he added that the Russian president had continued to work as per schedule and the plans remain unchanged after the attack. The drones were destroyed using electronic warfare measures and caused no casualties or damage, read the press release published on the official website of the Russian president. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has denied that his country was responsible for what Russia says was an assassination attempt against Russian President Vladimir Putin. "We don't attack Putin or Moscow," said Zelenskyy during a news conference in Helsinki, Finland. Further he added: "We don't have enough weapon[s] for this. That's why we don't use it anywhere [else]." "For us that is the deficit, we can't spend [waste] it," said the Ukrainian president. He asserted: "We fight on our territory, we are defending our villages and cities."