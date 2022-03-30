As the Russia Ukraine war continues, the Ukrainian Ambassador to the UN Sergiy Kyslytsya on Tuesday said that Russia was showing positive signs to move forward. The Ukrainian envoy was speaking after the new round of negotiations between the two sides when he said that Moscow may be ready to move forward. The latest round of talks between the two countries took place in Istanbul and Russia's chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky termed it as being ‘constructive’.

Ukrainian Ambassador to the UN Sergiy Kyslytsya said that the negotiations that took place in Istanbul showed Moscow might be ready to move forward. His remarks came at the UNSC meeting on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine. However, he added that the ceasefire agreement was long away.

"Today's negotiations in Istanbul have demonstrated that Russia may be ready to take steps forward, although it is still a long way to a sustainable ceasefire and comprehensive de-escalation," Kyslytsya said. He further said that the signing of the Treaty on the Security Guarantees for Ukraine will only be possible after the Russian armed units withdraw to locations as of February 23, 2022.

Russian negotiator calls peace talks 'constructive'

During a press conference on March 29, Russia's chief negotiator Vladimir Medinsky announced that the first day of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia was "constructive." Medinsky stated, "as soon as the agreement is prepared," a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy might take place.

"The Russian Federation in Istanbul received a clearly formulated position from Ukraine," Medinsky said, adding that Russia will adopt "steps to de-escalate the conflict with Ukraine." He further emphasised the significance of reaching a compromise and working on the treaty fast.

Moreover, according to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's political advisor, Mykhailo Podolyak, a ceasefire to end the humanitarian crisis and security guarantees to defend Ukraine from Russia were among the key topics discussed at peace negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv delegations in Turkey on Tuesday. The 'escalation' of the war, which is now on its 34th day, was also discussed, according to Podolyak. The peace negotiations held yesterday was the two warring countries' first face-to-face meeting in nearly three weeks.

