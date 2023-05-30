Moscow Mayor Reports Drone Attack On Russian Capital; Two Residential Buildings Damaged

Sergey Sobyanin, mayor of the capital of the Russian Federation has confirmed a drone attack on Moscow, which has damaged two residential buildings. The Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) attack happened on Leninsky Avenue as emergency services rushed to the scene as per Russian media reports. However, the details of the UAV remain unknown.

The "terrorist" attack on Moscow that involved eight drones has been attributed to Kyiv by the Russian Ministry of Defence. The Ministry stated that eight unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were used in an attack against Moscow, and it accused Ukraine of being behind the attack.

In a message on Telegram, it said, "This morning, the Kyiv regime has launched a terrorist drone attack on the city of Moscow. Eight aircraft-type drones were employed in the attack. All enemy drones were downed. Three of them were suppressed by electronic warfare, lost control, and deviated from the intended targets. Five more UAVs were shot down by the Pantsir-S SAM system in [the] Moscow region."

The Guardian cited the mayor of Moscow saying that no one was seriously hurt in the incident, but several flats had to be evacuated and two people needed medical attention. On the site, emergency services are at work.

As per Sky News, Alexander Khinshtein, a prominent member of Russia's parliament from the ruling United Russia bloc, said three drones had been downed over three Rublyovka villages, one of which is located just 10 minutes drive from President Putin's residence at Novo-Ogaryovo.

Earlier this month, Moscow claimed that it prevented Ukraine from assassinating Russian President Vladimir Putin. Kremlin has stated that it had destroyed two drones aimed at Putin's residence. It, however, added that Putin "wasn't in Kremlin" at the time of the alleged attack.

Assassination Attempt on Vladimir Putin

Russia has called it a planned "terrorist attack" and an assassination attempt, state news agency RIA reported. “The Kremlin has assessed these actions as a planned terrorist act and an assassination attempt on the president on the eve of Victory Day, the 9 May Parade,” RIA said.

The Kremlin added that President Vladimir Putin was safe and continued to work with his schedule unchanged. There was no immediate comment from Ukrainian authorities. The Kremlin didn't present any evidence from the reported incident, and its statement included few details.

Tass quoted the statement as saying that the Kremlin considered the development to be a deliberate attempt on Putin's life ahead of the Victory Day that Russia celebrates on May 9. Russia retains the right to respond when and where it sees fit. The President's office said that "Russia reserves the right to retaliate in a manner, place and time of its choosing."

“We consider this a preplanned terrorist action and an attempt against the Russian president,” it added. The incident happened “ahead of Victory Day and the parade on May 9, when foreign guests plan to be present”.