Russia has said that it is “absolutely unacceptable” to snub its athletes from international tournaments, including the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympics, amid growing calls for a ban on the participation of sportspersons from the country in the wake of the ongoing invasion of Ukraine which is about to reach its one-year anniversary.

According to The Telegraph, which cited Russian state news agencies, Russian Sports Minister Oleg Matytsin said on Saturday that "the attempt to dictate the conditions of athletes' participation in international competitions is absolutely unacceptable”. "We see a blatant desire to destroy the unity of international sport and the international Olympic movement,” he added.

The minister’s statement comes after 35 nations called for the imposing of bans on athletes from Russia and Belarus in the next Olympic Games. As per Sky News, the sports minister of Lithuania revealed that countries demanding the ban include the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Germany, Denmark, Iceland, Finland, Norway, and Sweden. Earlier in February, Poland's Tourism Minister Kamil Bortniczuk said that at least 40 countries will boycott the Olympics in solidarity with war-torn Ukraine, which the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said would only "punish athletes.”

Nations slam IOC over 'stance of neutrality'

"We condemn the IOC's efforts to bring athletes from the aggressor states of Russia and Belarus back into international competitions. These efforts under the veil of neutrality legitimise the political decisions and widespread propaganda of these two countries, including through sport, as a distraction from the illegal aggression against Ukraine," said Poland, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia in a joint statement in response to the IOC’s stance of neutrality, DW reported.

In January, Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy said in a video address that the IOC allowing Russian athletes to take part in the Olympics is an "attempt to tell the world that terror can allegedly be something acceptable”. He also noted that it was “shocking” to have to persuade sports bureaucrats to stop supporting Russia, the "terrorists state”.