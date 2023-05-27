Moscow Summons US Diplomats To Register Protest After Sullivan's Crimea Statement

On Friday Russia’s Foreign Ministry has summoned the US diplomats, over what it called “provocative statements” by National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, reported Sputnik. On May 21, Sullivan stated that Washington "does not allow Kyiv to use Western weapons to strike at the territory of Russia, noting that he does not consider Crimea to be part of it".

Here's the statement that was published by the US State Department

"The assurances of US officials that the United States does not encourage such attacks on Russia are hypocritical and false, given the direct evidence of the use of weapons and equipment supplied for the needs of the Ukraine military by the Pentagon for the preparation and implementation of terrorist acts by Ukrainian militants," read the statement by the US Department. “We have not placed limitations on Ukraine being able to strike on its territory within its internationally recognised borders,” he said, adding that “we believe Crimea is Ukraine.”

Russia Furious over US Diplomat's statement

According to the statement released by the Russian Ministry, "Senior diplomats of the US diplomatic mission in Moscow were summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry on May 26, a strong protest was expressed about the unacceptable statements of the White House National Security Advisor J. Sullivan, who actually approved the strikes of the armed formations of the regime in Kyiv on Russian territory, including the Republic of Crimea and the Belgorod region," reported Sputnik.

The ministry also stated that Washington's words about strikes on Crimea are hypocritical and false. Further, the ministry added that it has been high time that the US understands that any form of aggression against Russia would trigger a serious response from Moscow. The Russian officials have also emphasised at "the hostile actions of the United States, which has long been a party to the conflict, plunged Russian-US relations into a deep and dangerous crisis, fraught with unpredictable consequences".

According to RT news, the Russian Foreign Ministry has also warned that Moscow might "cut ties with London over the UK’s alleged role in Ukrainian terrorist attacks inside Russia". This warning by the Russian ministry came after the British Special Forces allegedly had a “guiding influence on Ukrainian special-forces activity”, including in sabotage operations against Russian railways and other logistical targets, as per AP reports.