Moscow Threatens Countermeasures Amid EU's Decision To Ban Russian Airlines

The decision by the European Commission to place several Russian airlines companies on the European Union Air Safety List will entail countermeasures, Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency said on Monday. Amidst ongoing war in eastern Europe, the commission blacklisted 21 Russian certified airlines including the flag carrier Aeroflot, over “serious safety concerns”. As per the latest decree, Russian aircraft are prohibited to enter the 27 member bloc’s airspace.

"The decision to place several Rosaviatsia-certified Russian airline companies on the so-called blacklist of the European Union attests to its policy of discrimination and violation of international aviation law, which inevitably will lead to response measures from the Russian aviation authorities regarding EU members' aviation enterprises," the statement said.

meanwhile, Rosaviatsia defended Russian carriers saying that all aircraft meet ‘airworthiness requirements as well as undergo technical measures. It said that the EU’s decision was adopted in absentia and lacked technical grounds. Apart from Aeroflot, the other airlines undergoing a ban are Rossiya, Pobeda, UTair, S7, Avrora, Izhavia, Yakutia, UVT Aero, Smartavia, IrAero, Ural Airlines, Alrosa, Nordstar, Roseline, Yamal, Nordwind, IFly, Rusjet, and Aviastar-TU.

"Said restrictive measures regarding Russian airline companies were adopted in absentia and have no ground whatsoever in terms of the technical condition of the carriers' air fleets, keeping these aircraft airworthy and executing lease transactions. The blacklisted companies have all the necessary onboard documentation approved by the Russian civil aviation authority. All aircraft meet airworthiness requirements, and undergo regular technical maintenance within the timetable set by the technical maintenance program," the statement said.

Russia intensifies attacks

The Russia-Ukraine war has entered day 48 now with Kremlin troops withdrawing from the northern cities of Kyiv, Chernihiv and Sumy. However, they have intensified attacks in the eastern region of Donetsk and Luhansk- which make up the Donbass region. Meanwhile, the war in the besieged city of Mariupol has continued with over 10,000 people dead, according to the city's mayor. As mass graves are being discovered, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that "Russia started a full-scale war against us and we are allegedly to blame." Notably, before announcing the military operation Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine of posing threat to his country.

(Image: AP)