Moscow Will Bolster Ties With China As West Has Taken 'dictator's Position': Russian FM

As the brutal war in Ukraine is about to enter its fourth month, Russia has sought to deepen ties with China, accusing the Western nations of fanning "Russophobia." Speaking to the press on Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Moscow will now focus on enhancing relations with Beijing as Kremlin would only rely on countries not beholden to the West. However, Lavrov added, Moscow will be open to considering offers (if the Western nations make any) to repair the frayed relations.

"Now that the West has taken a 'dictator's position' our economic ties with China will grow even faster," Sergei Lavrov said, as per the transcript on the Russian Foreign Ministry website.

"If the West wants to offer something in terms of resuming relations then they will seriously consider whether we will need it or not," he added.

Lavrov also outlined further grievances against the Western nations, accusing them of unilaterally deciding to change the international rules-based order. "We must cease being dependent in any way on supplies of absolutely everything from the West for ensuring the development of critically important sectors for security economy or our homeland's social sphere, Lavrov stressed. In an apparent reference to the European nations, Lavrov described them as "countries dancing to some other Piper's music." He added, "if the western countries change their minds and propose some form of cooperation, we can then decide." Apart from Beijing, the Russian FM also reckons the time is a perfect chance to "develop (Russia's) far east and eastern Siberia." Lavrov concluded by praising China for its technological developments, saying "that is in no way inferior to the West."

Lavrov's remarks come weeks after the BRICS Summit hosted by Beijing when offered Russia a global platform to speak on its "military operation" in Ukraine. China and Russia have enjoyed "growing relations" since the 1950s. There have been reports that senior Chinese officials "on some level" were aware of Russia's invasion. Earlier in March, US reports also suggested that Beijing had asked Moscow to "delay" the war for the successful completion of the Beijing Winter Olympics. Although, both Russia and China have refuted such claims.

China is also reportedly helping Russia to evade Western sanctions by increasing oil purchases from Moscow. In the first quarter of 2022, China has upped its gas purchases from Russia's state-owned Gazprom by at least 60%, Refinitiv, a global financial and infrastructure data provider. According to experts, the deals with China also buy time for Russia to redirect its imports.

Western partners are 'incapable of negotiations': Lavrov

Speaking to Russian state media RIA Novosti, Lavrov alleged that the leaders of 'the Union' have clustered their focus on supplying arms to Ukraine. The Russian FM underscored that the "centre of the world development has shifted to Eurasia."

"At the moment, we have the most expensive network of partnerships in the Eurasian region. We must believe in them in the further development of our country, its transport, transit, and logistic capabilities. I am convinced that this is the right way," Lavrov remarked. He went to slam the Western nations for the barrage of sanctions they have imposed on Moscow in a bid to cripple the economy. Noting the unending penalties for Russia and burgeoning support for Ukraine, Lavrov said, "Our western partners have proved, and not for the first time, that they are incapable of negotiating."

(Image: AP)