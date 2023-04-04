Moscow Willing to Arrange Meeting Between Lavrov, Blinken In UN: Russian Envoy

Vasily Nebenzya, the Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations, has said that Moscow is willing to arrange a meeting between Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during Lavrov's upcoming visit to the UN Headquarters on April 24-25. However, Nebenzya noted that such a meeting would depend on the US side's willingness to participate. Nebenzya made these comments during a press conference.

"I think that depends on two factors. First, where Secretary Blinken will be at that time, and on his ability and willingness to meet with our Foreign Minister," Vasily Nebenzya said, as per a report from TASS. Vasily Nebenzya, the Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations, highlighted that his country has always been open to holding meetings with those who express interest in engaging with them.

Russia has never run away from meeting, says Nebenzya

"The Russian side has never 'run away from whatever meetings with those people who want these meetings,'" he emphasiSed. Nebenzya also expressed his belief that Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov would be prepared to meet with Secretary of State Antony Blinken if a meeting is requested.

Importance of dialogue in diplomacy

Nebenzya's statement is quite important as it indicates that Russia is open to dialogue, which is crucial for diplomacy. Many analysts have pointed out that the war in Ukraine will end only through dialogue and diplomacy. Recently, the US joint chief of staff pointed out that it will be quite hard for Ukraine to attain victory, despite the seemingly endless amount of ammunition the West is arming it with. The absence of dialogue in international relations leads to a situation where the possibility of a resolution declines. If that happens, Ukraine, like many other conflicts in the world, will turn into a long drawn-out conflict with no winner.