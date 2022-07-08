Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt, who was Moscow's chief rabbi for more than 20 years, announced that he has left the position. Taking to the microblogging site, Goldschmidt said that he had taken part in the "historic renaissance of Russian Jewry" since the fall of the Soviet Union. He stressed that they continued to work through the 1990s and "in the increasingly authoritarian Russia" under current President Vladimir Putin. Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt stated that he "could not remain silent, viewing so much human suffering" and expressed his views against the war.

"I could not remain silent, viewing so much human suffering, I went to assist the refugees in Eastern Europe and spoke out against the war," Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt wrote in a tweet.

In his statement released in a series of tweets, Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt said that he was re-elected as Moscow's chief rabbi in June. However, he stressed that it was "clear" that the Jewish community in Moscow "would be endangered" if he continues to remain in his post. Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt announced his decision to leave the post in the interest of the future of the Jewish community of Moscow. He tweeted, "Sad as I am, in the circumstances, it is clearly in the interest of the future of the community that I now leave my post." He further informed that he will continue to serve the rabbis and communities of Europe, including the community of Moscow.

I would like to thank G-d that my wife Dara and myself were given the opportunity to take part in the historic renaissance of Russian Jewry for the last 33 years from the time of the fall of the Soviet Union. — Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt (@PinchasRabbi) July 7, 2022

Goldschmidt left Russia just weeks after Moscow began offensive in Ukraine

Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt, who was Moscow's chief rabbi since 1993, left Russia just weeks after Moscow launched a military offensive in Ukraine on February 24, The Guardian reported. Goldschmidt had stated that he had left Russia to take care of his ailing father in Jerusalem. However, his daughter-in-law, Avital Chizhik-Goldschmidt in June claimed that Goldschmidt and his wife had been pressurised by authorities to support Russian action in Ukraine, as per The Guardian report. She said that they flew to Hungary after the Russian military offensive in Ukraine and are "now in exile from the community they loved and raised their children" for more than 33 years.

It is pertinent to note here that Russia began a military offensive in Ukraine on February 24. Since then, the hostilities between the two warring nations has led to deaths and destruction in Ukraine. Ukraine's Armed Forces on Friday, July 8, claimed that Russia has lost 36,900 soldiers since the onset of the military conflict. Taking to Facebook, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that the Russian troops have suffered the loss of 1,637 tanks, 828 artillery systems, 3,811 armoured combat vehicles, 155 cruise missiles and 66 special equipment among other military equipment.

