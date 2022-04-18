Moskva: First Images Of Sunken Russian Navy Fleet Emerge Online Amid Ongoing Ukraine War

Amid the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, new photographs of the final days of the Russian Black Sea naval flagship, Moskva, have appeared online. This comes only days after the cruiser was sunk by Ukrainian force on April 14. While the images are yet to be authenticated, they indicate the magnitude of the firing on the Russian cruiser by the Ukrainian forces. The images, which appear to have been shot from a rescue vessel beside the crippled Russian battleship, show damage to the left side of the vessel, as well as flames burning below deck and a heavy pall of black smoke billowing into the sky.

Meanwhile, Kremlin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov was unable to assess the accuracy of the photographs, that circulated on social media, which purportedly represented a fire on the cruiser Moskva. "We really saw the footage, but we cannot say how authentic and true it is," he stated, as per the TASS news agency. In the photographs, the Moskva is seen sitting low in the water, tilting to the port side, with its lifeboats deployed but no personnel visible on board. The port side of the ship is scarred by numerous black scars, including some near deck level where smoke appears to have flowed out of portholes and left marks on the paint. However, there are black stains along the waterline that don't match the position of the portholes, implying that the ship has been damaged from the outside.

About Moskva - the flagship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet

Moskva, which was launched during the Cold War, pushed the Russian military forward during conflicts in Georgia, Syria, and Ukraine. The destroyer, which was 611.5 feet (186 metres) long and housed a crew of 476 with an additional 62 officers, was equipped to carry 16 long-range cruise missiles. According to open-source intelligence firm Janes, the battleship was launched as the Slava from a shipyard in Mykolaiv in what was then the Soviet republic of Ukraine in July 1979. In the Black Sea, the Slava served as the Soviet fleet's flagship. It has surface-to-air and surface-to-surface missiles, as well as deck guns, torpedoes, and mortars. There was also a helicopter deck on board.

Ship caught massive fire following the detonation of ammunition: Russia

It is pertinent to mention here that Moskva was declared nonfunctioning and out of sight after catching massive fire last week. The Russian Defence Ministry stated that the ship caught massive fire and was severely damaged following the detonation of ammunition. Meanwhile, Ukraine claimed that its forces attacked and severely damaged Russia's Black Sea fleet's flagship, potentially handing a "huge defeat" to Moscow's troops as they prepare for a new push in eastern Ukraine. According to the Operational Command South of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Moskva was hit by a Neptune anti-ship missile.

