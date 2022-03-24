'Mulling Over Purchase Of 500 Foreign-made Planes Worth $20 Bn': Russian Transport Min

The Russian government is mulling on whether to purchase more than 500 planes worth $20 billion. The development has been confirmed by Russian Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev at the Federal Council. In his speech at the Federal Council, Vitaly Savelyev highlighted that they need to first make a decision with the government on the measures that need to be taken by airlines over keeping the planes, Interfax reported.

Russian Transport Minister Vitaly Savelyev in his address at the Federal Council stated that they were deciding on whether the planes need to be purchased and whether companies should continue to make lease payments. He informed that airlines continue to hold negotiations with lessors to purchase planes, however, no progress has been made over the matter so far, as per the Interfax report.

Savelyev added that a request for more than 500 foreign-made aircraft has been made and negotiations were underway with the government. He stressed that the total amount for purchasing the planes is $20 billion and added that it is a "very large amount".

On March 22, Vitaly Savelyev in his speech at the Federation Council informed that 78 Russian-owned flights have been seized in foreign countries due to sanctions imposed against Russia, RFE/RL reported. Furthermore, Vitaly Savelyev said that Russian airlines that have been registered in Russia have around 800 planes, which include 515 planes that have been leased from international companies.

More than 30 airlines from 22 countries operate flights to Russia: Vitaly Savelyev

Russian lawmakers have approved the legislation which permits the Russian airlines to put planes leased from foreign companies on the local registry, as per the RFE/RL report. However, the airlines have not made the move over fear that the decision could damage their ties with international partners.

Reportedly, Vitaly Savelyev said that despite several sanctions imposed against Russia, more than 30 airlines from 22 countries continue their operations with Russia. According to the Russian Transport Minister, the European Union on February 26 imposed sanctions against Russia which led to a ban on the supply of planes and its spare parts to Moscow, as per the Interfax report.

In addition, maintenance, insurance and lessors have been told to end existing contracts with Russian airlines by the end of March. It is pertinent to mention here that EU imposed sanctions against Russia over its military attack on Ukraine.

Image: AP/Unsplash