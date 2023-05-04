Multiple Blasts In Kyiv & Odessa After Alleged Kremlin Drone Attack: Ukraine Media

On Thursday morning, Ukrainian media outlets reported a series of explosions in the country's capital and several other cities, accompanied by the activation of air defences to fend off alleged drone and missile attacks by Russian forces.

According to the news agency UNIAN, several explosions were heard in Kiev after the city's administration warned residents of an imminent attack at around 2 am local time. The cause of the blasts is believed to be drone and missile attacks allegedly carried out by Russian forces. The activation of air defenses was reported in response to the attacks.

According to news agency RBC Ukraine, at least several explosions were reported in Odessa at the same time as the blasts in Kiev. Local residents shared unconfirmed photos and videos on the messaging app Telegram, which purportedly showed the aftermath of the strikes.

Calls to heed warnings about missile threats have also been issued to residents of Nikolayev, Poltava, Chernigov, Sumy, Kharkov, Dnepropetrovsk regions, among others.

No comment from Russian defence ministry yet

As of now, the Russian Defence Ministry has not made any comments regarding the alleged drone and missile strikes in Ukraine.

The reported drone and missile strikes in Ukraine come after the country allegedly launched two drone attacks on the Kremlin residence of Russian President Vladimir Putin. According to the Russian president's office, the drones were downed using electronic warfare measures and did not cause any casualties or damage.

The incident has escalated tensions between Ukraine and Russia, with both sides accusing each other of aggression. “We consider this a preplanned terrorist action and an attempt against the Russian president,” a message from the Kremlin read. Russia reserves the right to retaliate in a manner, place, and time of its choosing, the statement added.

The president was not hurt in the “terrorist attack,” and the Kremlin complex did not suffer any damage, Putin’s office said.

Dmitry Peskov, Putin’s spokesman, stated in an interview with RIA Novosti that Putin was not present in the Kremlin during the drone attack. He also mentioned that Putin was working at his Novo-Ogaryovo residence near Moscow on Wednesday.

The attack happened as Russia is preparing for the Victory Day celebrations on May 9, which include an annual military parade on Red Square, located just outside the Kremlin walls. The Victory Day celebrations commemorate the victory against Nazi Germany and its allies in World War II.

Putin and other top officials, as well as foreign guests, will attend the Victory Day parade on May 9 as scheduled, despite the recent drone attack on the Kremlin.