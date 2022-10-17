Amid the ongoing ruthless war in Eastern Europe, Russian forces have used drones made in Iran to strike multiple areas. As per reports, at least three explosions were reported in Kyiv. Mykolaiv Oblast. Strikes were also reported from Mykolaiv Oblast.

The Air Force of Ukraine stated that nine Shahed-136 Iranian-build kamikaze drones have been destroyed by anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Command "South" in the southern region of the war-torn nation within an hour on October 16. According to a Kyiv Independent report, the Air Force noted that the National Guard and the Territorial Defense Forces of Ukraine have taken down two additional Shahed-136 drones.

Furthermore, three drones reportedly struck a pharmaceutical warehouse as well as an industrial infrastructure facility in Mykolaiv, according to Ukraine's Command "South". Rescue personnel were attempting to put out the fire. There were no fatalities, according to early reports.

Iranian-made kamikaze drones targeted Kyiv

Besides this, Iranian-made kamikaze drones targeted Kyiv early on Thursday, causing emergency personnel to rush there to rescue citizens. The details were provided by Oleksiy Kuleba, the regional governor of Kyiv, via his official Telegram channel. According to media reports, Kuleba said, “We have attacks on one of the communities of the region. Previously - an attack of kamikaze drones. Rescuers are already working".

The Deputy Head of the administration of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, also claimed that drones attacked important infrastructure facilities.

Further, it is pertinent to mention that drones have played a critical role in the conflict since Russia started its aggressive invasion of Ukraine in late February, but their use has increased since the summer when the United States and Kyiv alleged that Moscow purchased the drones from Iran.

Additionally, the Ukrainian military said on Saturday that the city of Zaporizhzhia had been hit by four kamikaze drone strikes overnight.

Meanwhile, Iran has claimed that it "has not and will not" give Russia weapons to use in the conflict in response to claims that Russia has been employing Iranian weapons in Ukraine. The denial, according to reports, was made during a phone call between the foreign ministers of Iran and Portugal on Friday in reaction to assertions made by the US and Ukrainian intelligence services that Russia is using "kamikaze drones" developed in Iran in its attacks on Ukrainian territory.

Iranian officials stated that Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, the nation's foreign minister, during the phone call underlined that Tehran "has not and will not" give any weaponry to be used in the war in Ukraine.

